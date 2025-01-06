MSI Unveils Groundbreaking QD-OLED Monitors with 500Hz Refresh Rates for CES 2025

Discover MSI's latest QD-OLED and Mini-LED monitors, boasting up to 500Hz refresh rates and exceptional visuals, set to debut at CES 2025.

MSI has unveiled its 2025 monitor collection featuring cutting-edge QD-OLED technology. Each model in this lineup is designed to cater to various gamer needs, offering unique enhancements and high-performance features. These monitors are set to be highlighted at the upcoming CES 2025, providing an early glimpse into the advanced capabilities that MSI will bring to the gaming world.

Flagship Model: MSI MPG 272URX QD-OLED

The flagship MSI MPG 272URX QD-OLED gaming monitor stands out with its innovative 27-inch tandem OLED panel. This panel utilizes five layers to produce high brightness levels and 30% more efficiency. With a 4K resolution, the monitor delivers a sharp 166 PPI, ensuring an immersive visual experience for both gaming and multimedia. Its 240Hz refresh rate is tailored for competitive esports, earning it the CES 2025 Innovation Award for its superior display qualities.

Mainstream Gaming: MSI MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50

The MSI MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50 is designed as a mainstream gaming monitor. It features a 27-inch QD-OLED screen with QHD resolution, balancing excellent visuals with performance. The standout feature is its 500Hz refresh rate, catering to the demands of hardcore gamers. The monitor is also certified with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and VESA ClearMR 21000, ensuring outstanding contrast and brightness.

Extended Display: MSI MPG 322URX QD-OLED

Expanding the visual experience, the MSI MPG 322URX QD-OLED mirrors the 272URX model but with a larger 32-inch display. This monitor combines all the high-performance features of its smaller counterpart, providing an even more immersive viewing experience with its larger screen size and maintained high specifications.

Innovative Mini-LED: MSI MPG 274URDFW E16M

In addition to the QD-OLED models, MSI has introduced the MSI MPG 274URDFW E16M with advanced Mini-LED technology. This monitor offers a dual-mode feature with a 27-inch panel that switches between a 4K resolution at 160Hz and a 1080p resolution at 320Hz, depending on gaming needs. With 1152 backlit zones, it achieves a precise control of LEDs, enhancing the contrast ratio while minimizing halo effects.

