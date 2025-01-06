LG’s 2025 Evo OLED TVs Debut: Unmatched Brightness and AI-Driven Features with 165Hz Gaming

Discover LG's 2025 premium Evo OLED TVs with unmatched brightness, advanced AI enhancements, and 165Hz gaming support, unveiled at CES.

LG has introduced its latest innovations at this week’s CES in Las Vegas, showcasing the 2025 Evo OLED TVs. The highlight of the new lineup is the M5 and G5 series, which come equipped with numerous upgrades designed to enhance both visual and audio experiences.

Enhanced Processing Power and Image Quality

The new OLED Evo M5 and OLED Evo G5 models are powered by LG’s advanced Alpha 11 Gen 2 processor. This latest processor is a significant upgrade over the previous generation, boasting increased power and sophisticated AI and machine learning capabilities. These enhancements allow for superior picture quality, with more detailed and accurate upscaling of low-resolution images. The introduction of a ‘Professional’ grade dynamic tone mapping system also offers unprecedented color and detail accuracy, enabling precise HDR image customization.

Superior Audio Features

On the audio front, the Alpha 11 Gen 2 processor introduces an impressive capability to transform all sound sources into a virtual 11.1.2 surround sound experience. This is an improvement over the 2024 models’ 9.1.2 setup, providing a richer audio landscape with enhanced tonal balance and clarity.

Groundbreaking Brightness Levels

Perhaps the most striking advancement in the 2025 Evo OLED lineup is the brightness. The new Brightness Booster Ultimate system utilizes a four-stack OLED panel design and sophisticated pixel color and light control managed by the Alpha 11 processor. This innovation allows the M5 and G5 screens to achieve peak brightness levels up to three times higher than standard OLED TVs, such as those in LG’s B series. Although LG has not specified exact brightness measurements, based on past models, brightness in a 10% window could reach approximately 1900 nits.

Gaming and Entertainment

The 2025 range also focuses on gaming, supporting a 165Hz refresh rate that promises to deliver a smoother and more immersive gaming experience. This feature is geared towards keeping both movie buffs and gaming enthusiasts at the edge of their seats with its superior performance.

Source.