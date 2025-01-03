Samsung India Launches ‘Big TV Days’ Campaign with Exciting Offers on Premium AI-Powered TVs

Samsung India, the country’s largest consumer electronics brand, has introduced the ‘Big TV Days’ campaign to celebrate the New Year and Republic Day season. This exclusive campaign, running from January 3 to January 31, 2025, offers exceptional deals on Samsung’s premium TV lineup, including Neo QLED, OLED, and 4K UHD TVs. By combining innovative technology, premium design, and unbeatable value, Samsung aims to redefine the home entertainment experience for Indian consumers

Unmissable Offers on Premium TVs

As part of the ‘Big TV Days’ sale, Samsung is offering customers an opportunity to elevate their home entertainment with incredible benefits. Key offers include:

Up to 20% cashback on select purchases.

Zero down payment options for a hassle-free buying experience.

Flexible EMI options for up to 30 months, making premium TVs more accessible.

Free Samsung TVs worth up to ₹204,990 and free soundbars worth up to ₹99,990 with select models.

These offers are available on Samsung.com, leading online shopping portals, and at Samsung retail outlets across India, ensuring wide accessibility to customers nationwide.

Why Choose Samsung’s Premium TVs?

Samsung’s AI-powered TVs are designed to deliver a cinematic viewing experience at home. Packed with cutting-edge features, these TVs promise unmatched visuals and sound:

AI Upscaling and AI Optimization for life-like, sharper visuals and enhanced picture quality.

Q-Symphony and Dolby Atmos, creating an audio-visual experience with multi-dimensional sound that mimics a movie theatre.

Quantum Matrix Technology for unmatched contrast, clarity, and brightness, ensuring vibrant visuals even in dark scenes.

Samsung Knox Security, providing robust protection against unauthorized access for both the TV and its connected devices.

Whether it’s streaming your favorite OTT shows, enjoying live sports, or immersive gaming, Samsung’s premium TVs offer a transformative experience, blending performance, design, and security seamlessly.

Highlights of Samsung TV Models

Neo QLED 8K

The Neo QLED 8K TV range represents the pinnacle of Samsung’s technological innovation. Powered by the NQ8 AI Gen2 Processor, which features 256 AI neural networks, these TVs enhance both picture and sound for a true 8K experience. Whether streaming, gaming, or watching live sports, features like Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro ensure smooth visuals and exceptional speed. These TVs redefine the viewing experience, making every scene immersive and vivid.

Neo QLED 4K

For consumers seeking exceptional 4K quality, the Neo QLED 4K lineup delivers stunning visuals powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor. This processor breathes life into any content by optimizing it to 4K resolution. Combined with Quantum Matrix Technology, these TVs ensure precise contrast and vivid colors, even in the most complex scenes. As the world’s first Pantone Validated display, Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K TVs guarantee accurate color reproduction, paired with Dolby Atmos sound for an unparalleled audio-visual experience.

QLED TV

Samsung’s QLED TVs offer a rich viewing experience with Quantum Dot Technology, ensuring 100% color volume that remains consistent across all brightness levels. The ultra-slim design of these TVs not only enhances your living space but also adds a touch of sophistication. With vibrant colors and exceptional picture quality, QLED TVs are ideal for anyone seeking a stylish yet functional television.

OLED TV

Samsung’s OLED TVs take home entertainment to new heights with their glare-free technology, ensuring deep blacks and clear images even in brightly lit rooms. Powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, these TVs come with advanced features like Real Depth Enhancer and OLED HDR Pro, elevating the visual experience to cinematic standards. The Motion Xcelerator 144Hz ensures smooth frame rates, making these TVs perfect for gaming enthusiasts. The sleek, contemporary design of the OLED range adds to the aesthetic appeal of your home while delivering premium performance.

Exclusive Technology for Immersive Entertainment

Samsung’s premium TV range is designed to deliver a revolutionary cinematic viewing experience. At the heart of these TVs is advanced AI technology, which optimizes both visuals and sound to make every frame sharper and more engaging. Features like Q-Symphony and Dolby Atmos create a multi-dimensional audio experience, immersing viewers in the action of every scene.

Powered by Quantum Matrix Technology, these TVs deliver exceptional contrast and brightness, ensuring every detail is visible, even in darker scenes. Whether it’s streaming OTT content, playing video games, or watching live sports, Samsung’s premium TVs offer a seamless and immersive experience.

Samsung Knox Security: Privacy and Protection

Samsung’s Knox Security adds an extra layer of protection, safeguarding both the TV and its connected devices from unauthorized access. By keeping user data and privacy secure, Samsung ensures peace of mind for its customers, making its TVs a reliable choice for today’s connected homes.

Designed to Fit Every Space

Samsung’s ‘Big TV Days’ campaign offers a variety of screen sizes, ranging from 98 inches to 55 inches, across its Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, and OLED TV ranges. These TVs not only deliver outstanding performance but also feature sleek designs that blend seamlessly into any living space, adding a touch of elegance to your home.

Transforming Home Entertainment

With its ‘Big TV Days’ campaign, Samsung continues to push the boundaries of home entertainment, combining advanced AI technology with premium designs. By offering attractive deals, the campaign aims to make AI-powered TVs more accessible to Indian consumers. Whether you’re upgrading your home entertainment system or looking for the perfect TV for gaming, Samsung’s premium TV range ensures a superior experience.