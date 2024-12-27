Redmi 14C 5G Teased for India Launch in 2025; Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Expected

Redmi 14C 5G teased for India launch in 2025, featuring Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 13MP cameras, 5,160mAh battery, and budget-friendly pricing.

The much-anticipated Redmi 14C 5G, the successor to the Redmi 13C 5G, is gearing up for its launch in India and select global markets. Although the company has yet to confirm an official launch date, teasers suggest the phone could debut in early 2025. Speculations indicate that the handset will be a revamped version of the Redmi 14R 5G, launched in China in September. The upcoming model is likely to feature similar design elements and specifications. Additionally, Redmi had previously introduced the 4G variant of the Redmi 14C in specific regions back in August.

India Launch Details

Redmi India has officially teased the arrival of a new 5G smartphone in the Indian market. While the teaser poster shared on X hints at a global launch, no explicit confirmation regarding the moniker has been made. However, reliable tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) claims that this teaser is for the Redmi 14C 5G. The promotional image reveals a centered, circular rear camera module, bearing a resemblance to the Redmi 14C 4G variant.

Expected Features of Redmi 14C 5G

The Redmi 14C 5G is expected to borrow heavily from the Redmi 14R 5G in terms of design and hardware. The device may come equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, ensuring smooth 5G connectivity and performance. It is rumored to house a 5,160mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging and run Android 14-based HyperOS out of the box.

For imaging, the smartphone is expected to feature a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup alongside a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is also anticipated for added security. The phone is rumored to sport a 6.68-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits, promising a vibrant and fluid visual experience.

Affordable 5G Smartphone for the Masses

The Redmi 14C 5G is expected to be launched as a budget-friendly 5G device. If it mirrors the pricing of its Chinese counterpart, the Redmi 14R 5G, it could start at CNY 1,099 (approximately Rs. 13,000) for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Other configurations include 6GB + 128GB priced at CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 17,700), 8GB + 128GB at CNY 1,699 (about Rs. 20,100), and the top-tier variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,500).

As an affordable 5G offering, the Redmi 14C 5G is likely to attract buyers looking for budget devices with modern connectivity and decent performance.