Clink Audio Debuts in India with VoiceBuds, Targeting Premium Audio Market

Clink Audio launches VoiceBuds in India, targeting the premium audio market with features like 6 HD mics, AI noise cancellation, and 60-hour playback.

Clink Audio, a new player in the consumer electronics sector, has officially launched its first product in India, the TWS – VoiceBuds, designed for crystal-clear calls. This marks the company’s initial foray into the Indian market, with plans to expand its premium audio product line soon.

Priced at INR 2999, the VoiceBuds are available exclusively on Amazon and Clink Audio’s website. They boast several features aimed at distinguishing them in a competitive market:

6 HD Mics for Sound Clarity: Six microphones and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) aim to provide clear audio during meetings and calls by reducing background noise.

AI Wind Noise Cancellation & Enhanced ANC: These technologies aim to enhance call quality and music enjoyment, especially in outdoor environments.

HI-FI Audio: Clink Audio claims the VoiceBuds deliver high-quality sound for both calls and music.

Sleek and Premium Design: The earbuds feature a sliding case and are designed to be both stylish and portable.

60 Hours Playback Time: The earbuds are advertised to provide long battery life for all-day use.

Additionally, the VoiceBuds utilize a Bluetooth Audio SoC with Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to enhance audio and voice quality in noisy environments. The NPU is said to improve noise reduction algorithms, ensuring clear communication during calls. The earbuds also feature a strong Bluetooth transmitter to minimize connection issues.

Gaurav Saraswat, Founder and CEO of Clink Audio, expressed excitement about entering the Indian market and the company’s commitment to innovation and quality in audio products. Clink Audio aims to cater to active individuals who value premium audio experiences with its upcoming Made in India hearable and wearable products.