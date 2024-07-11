Noise 4 Wireless Headphones: Comfort and Immersive Sound

Noise introduces the Noise 4 wireless headphones, designed for ultimate comfort and exceptional sound quality.
Premium Comfort and Design
- Foldable Design: Adapts to your lifestyle and preferences
- Premium Finish: Sleek and stylish, doubling as a fashion statement.
- Ergonomic Fit: Ensures comfort during extended use.
Immersive Audio Experience
- 70-Hour Playtime: Ideal for travel, work, or leisure.
- 40mm Drivers: Deliver powerful bass and dynamic audio performance.
- AI-Enhanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC): Crystal-clear calls even in noisy environments.
- Low Latency: Up to 40ms for precise audio during gaming.
Convenience and Connectivity
- Instacharge Technology: 10 minutes of charging provides 300 minutes of playtime.
- Dual-Device Pairing: Seamlessly connect to multiple devices.
- Bluetooth 5.4: Enhanced connectivity and faster transmission speeds.
- IPX5 Water Resistance: Suitable for workouts and outdoor activities.
Pricing and Availability
The Noise 4 Wireless Headphones will be available in Carbon Black and Calm Beige for INR 2,499/- on gonoise.com, Amazon, and Flipkart starting July 12th, 2024.