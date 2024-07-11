Noise 4 Wireless Headphones: Comfort and Immersive Sound

Noise 4 wireless headphones offer 70-hour playtime, 40mm drivers, AI ENC, and dual-device pairing for comfort and immersive audio.

Noise introduces the Noise 4 wireless headphones, designed for ultimate comfort and exceptional sound quality.

Premium Comfort and Design

Foldable Design: Adapts to your lifestyle and preferences

Premium Finish: Sleek and stylish, doubling as a fashion statement.

Ergonomic Fit: Ensures comfort during extended use.

Immersive Audio Experience

70-Hour Playtime: Ideal for travel, work, or leisure.

40mm Drivers: Deliver powerful bass and dynamic audio performance.

AI-Enhanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC): Crystal-clear calls even in noisy environments.

Low Latency: Up to 40ms for precise audio during gaming.

Convenience and Connectivity

Instacharge Technology: 10 minutes of charging provides 300 minutes of playtime.

Dual-Device Pairing: Seamlessly connect to multiple devices.

Bluetooth 5.4: Enhanced connectivity and faster transmission speeds.

IPX5 Water Resistance: Suitable for workouts and outdoor activities.

Pricing and Availability

The Noise 4 Wireless Headphones will be available in Carbon Black and Calm Beige for INR 2,499/- on gonoise.com, Amazon, and Flipkart starting July 12th, 2024.