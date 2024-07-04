UBON Unveils Revolutionary Wireless Collar Microphone: GT-455 Podcast Series

UBON introduces the GT-455 Wireless Collar Microphone with Hi-Fi audio, 30-hour battery life, and ANC, available in India at Rs. 5999. Ideal for podcasters and content creators

UBON, a prominent player in the Indian gadget accessory and consumer electronics market, has introduced the GT-455 Wireless Collar Microphone. This new product is designed to enhance audio recording quality for various users, including podcasters, content creators, and professionals in diverse fields.

Enhanced Audio Clarity and Extended Playtime

The GT-455 series is equipped with Hi-Fi audio technology, which ensures high-fidelity sound reproduction, capturing every nuance in clear detail. This makes it an ideal choice for professional-grade recordings, from podcasts and online meetings to social media content creation.

One of the notable features of the GT-455 is its 30-hour battery life, which allows users to conduct long recording sessions or participate in events without the need for constant recharging. This feature is particularly beneficial for live streamers and event coordinators who require uninterrupted audio support.

Active Noise Cancellation for Pristine Recordings

Incorporating active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, the GT-455 reduces unwanted background noise, ensuring that the primary audio is crisp and clear. This technology is especially useful in noisy environments, making the microphone versatile for use outdoors or in busy settings.

Fast Charging and Versatile Use

The microphone supports Type-C charging, which provides a quick and efficient way to recharge the device. “We are excited to bring a product that combines quality, functionality, and affordability,” said Lalit Arora, Co-founder of UBON. “The GT-455 is set to meet the growing demand for reliable and high-quality audio solutions.”

Accessibility and Pricing

Designed to cater to a wide audience, the GT-455 microphone is priced at Rs. 5999 and is available at various offline retail outlets. It comes with a premium charging case, adding an extra layer of convenience for users on the go.

The microphone is aimed at a broad range of users, from educators and business professionals to fitness trainers, offering them a tool to enhance their digital communication and content creation.