Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2a) Plus Upgrade to Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta

Explore the latest update as Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2a) Plus get Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta with enhanced features.

Nothing has extended its rollout of the Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1, initially released for the CMF Phone 1, to include two additional models: the Nothing Phone (1) and the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. This update introduces several enhancements across functionality and user interface, aiming to refine the overall user experience.

Enhanced Connectivity and Personalization

The Open Beta 1 update introduces Shared Widgets, a novel feature allowing users to display and interact with widgets from friends and family directly on their home screen. This addition fosters a new layer of connectivity and interaction. Furthermore, the update includes a revamped lock screen customization page accessible by a long press on the lock screen or through the customization settings. Users can now enjoy upgraded clock faces and expanded widget placement options for a more personalized look.

Intelligent Organization with Smart Drawer

The Smart Drawer feature has been significantly enhanced with AI technology to automatically sort applications into folders, streamlining app management and accessibility. This update also allows users to pin their most-used apps to the top of the drawer, eliminating the need for scrolling.

Refined Quick Settings and System Enhancements

Modifications to the Quick Settings include a redesigned layout and an optimized editing process, along with an updated widget library design. System improvements extend to the settings visuals, improving the layout for Network & Internet and Bluetooth settings.

Camera and Multitasking Upgrades

Camera functionality has seen substantial improvements; the update reduces HDR processing times and enhances the camera launch speed. It also introduces a smoother interface for countdown photos and a better zoom slider display. For multitasking, the update adds a movable pop-up view, which can be resized and pinned for easier access, enhancing productivity without leaving the current app.

Additional System Enhancements

The update brings AI-enhanced app prioritization, an auto-archive function for better storage management, and partial screen sharing options for more secure screen recordings. Furthermore, it includes an updated setup wizard, predictive back animations for supported apps, and new fingerprint and charging animations featuring the brand’s signature dot matrix style.

Caution on Rollbacks

While rollback packages to Nothing OS 2.6 are available, Nothing advises against reverting to stable builds due to potential bugs and unforeseen issues that may arise during the beta phase.