Samsung Introduces Moohan XR Headset to Rival Apple Vision Pro

15/12/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Add Comment
Samsung Introduces Moohan XR Headset to Rival Apple Vision Pro
Samsung unveils the Moohan XR headset, challenging Apple Vision Pro with advanced features on Android XR. Set to launch next year.

Samsung has taken a significant step in the extended reality (XR) market with the unveiling of its new Moohan XR headset. This launch coincides with Google’s introduction of the Android XR operating system, tailored for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) devices. As Samsung gears up to release this innovative wearable, it positions itself as a direct competitor to industry giants like Apple and Meta.

Launch and Compatibility

The Moohan XR headset, aptly named after the Korean word for “infinity,” is set to operate on the freshly introduced Android XR platform. This new system from Google integrates enhanced functionalities for AR, VR, and artificial intelligence (AI). Although the exact launch date and pricing details remain under wraps, anticipation builds as it will be the first device to debut with Android XR.

Advanced Features and Specifications

Samsung’s Moohan XR headset promises cutting-edge display technology and passthrough capabilities, which are essential for a seamless mixed reality experience. It supports multi-modal input, ensuring a versatile and user-friendly interface. The headset is poised to include unique features like gesture-based ‘Circle to Search’, media viewing on a large virtual display via Google TV and Google Photos, and web browsing with Google Chrome. Innovations such as live text translation and immersive Google Maps views are also expected to enhance the user experience.

Strategic Partnerships and Development

The journey towards developing the Moohan XR headset began publicly at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event with the reveal of the Galaxy S23 series. During this event, Samsung highlighted its collaboration with tech giants Google and Qualcomm, setting the stage for its entry into the XR headset market. This strategic move underscores Samsung’s commitment to expanding its presence in the wearable technology space, directly challenging competitors like the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Mahak Aggarwal

With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!
Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!
Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!
Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!
Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker.
Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker.
Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More!
Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More!
6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More!
6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More!
Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More!
Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More!
View all stories
Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more! Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More! Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker. Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More! 6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More! Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More!