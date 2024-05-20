Moto G85 5G Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Debut, Could Be Equipped With Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 Chip

Moto G85 5G appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 chip and 8GB RAM, set to launch soon with Android 14 and competitive pricing.

The Moto G85 5G has recently appeared on the Geekbench database, providing a glimpse into the upcoming smartphone’s specifications ahead of its official launch. This new device from Motorola is expected to be a successor to the Moto G84 5G and could potentially feature the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 chip.

Geekbench Listing Details

According to the Geekbench listing, the Moto G85 5G will be powered by an octa-core processor with a 2+6 core configuration. This processor, codenamed “Malmo,” includes two performance cores clocked at 2.30GHz and six efficiency cores running at 2.02GHz. The listing also reveals the presence of an Adreno 619 GPU, commonly found in Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 480 processors, but with slightly higher clock speeds, indicating it is likely the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 chip​.

Expected Specifications

The Moto G85 5G is expected to come with 8GB of RAM, as indicated by the Geekbench listing. However, there may be additional configurations available at launch, including a 12GB RAM variant with 256GB of internal storage, as seen in recent European retail listings​.

The device will run on the latest Android 14 operating system out of the box, providing users with the most recent features and security updates from Google. The Geekbench scores for the Moto G85 5G are reported to be 939 points in the single-core test and 2,092 points in the multi-core test, showcasing its performance capabilities​.

Pricing and Availability

While the official pricing for the Moto G85 5G in India has not been disclosed yet, a European retailer has listed the device for EUR 300, which roughly translates to INR 27,200. It is expected that the Indian market price will be slightly lower, following the trend set by the Moto G84 5G, which debuted at INR 19,999​​.

The Moto G85 5G, with its potential Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 chip and robust specifications, is set to be a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. As we await its official debut, the Geekbench listing has provided a promising preview of what to expect from Motorola’s latest addition to the G-series lineup.