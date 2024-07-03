Latest Insights on the Google Pixel 9

After an initial glimpse into the new Google Pixel 9 through a leak yesterday, an additional video has emerged that showcases the smartphone in comprehensive detail. This new footage provides viewers with a closer look at various aspects of the device, particularly focusing on its display and design.

A Closer Look at Design and Display

Recently, a video surfaced on TikTok by user @reparation_mobile23, revealing the Google Pixel 9 from multiple perspectives. The video highlights the smartphone in a pink color, which may be officially named “Peony,” aligning with previous speculations. Notably, the phone features a completely flat glass panel, maintaining the design consistency of its predecessors. Furthermore, the bezels are shown to be remarkably similar to those on the Pixel 8, confirming continuity in design elements.

Unchanged Software Interface

From the visuals available, the Google Pixel 9 appears to retain the same software interface as seen in prior models. There is no definitive information indicating whether the phone operates on Android 14 or Android 15, as the software aspects remain unchanged in the video.

Anticipation Builds as Launch Nears

As we approach the official launch of the Google Pixel 9 series on August 13, the tech community can expect more leaks and reveals in the coming weeks. These sneak peeks are poised to offer deeper insights into what Google has in store for its next flagship device.

