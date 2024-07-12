Nothing’s sub-brand CMF Enters Smartphone Market with Feature-Packed CMF Phone 1

CMF, a sub-brand of the innovative tech company Nothing, has officially launched its first-ever smartphone, the CMF Phone 1. This highly anticipated device boasts a range of impressive features and specifications, aiming to make a mark in the competitive smartphone landscape.

At the heart of the CMF Phone 1 lies the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, built on a 4nm process and paired with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU. This combination promises smooth performance and efficient handling of graphics-intensive tasks, ensuring an enjoyable user experience for gaming and multimedia consumption.

One of the standout features of the CMF Phone 1 is its vibrant 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. With a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, users can expect fluid scrolling and seamless animations, while the 2,000 nits peak brightness ensures excellent visibility even under direct sunlight. The display also supports HDR10+ for enhanced color reproduction and contrast, delivering a more immersive viewing experience.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the CMF Phone 1’s versatile camera system. It comprises a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary portrait lens, enabling users to capture stunning photos with impressive detail and depth. Additionally, the phone features a 16MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies and video calls.

To ensure long-term software support and security, the CMF Phone 1 runs on Nothing OS 2.6, based on Android 14. Nothing has committed to providing two years of OS updates and three years of security patches, ensuring that users can enjoy the latest features and stay protected from potential vulnerabilities.

In terms of connectivity, the CMF Phone 1 supports 13 5G bands, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS, offering fast and reliable connections for seamless browsing, streaming, and communication. Furthermore, the phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, ensuring that users can quickly power up their device and stay connected throughout the day.

The CMF Phone 1 is available in two storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The former is priced at ₹15,999, while the latter is available for ₹17,999. To sweeten the deal, CMF is offering a special discount of ₹1,000 for customers using HDFC or Axis bank cards during the first sale, bringing the effective prices down to ₹14,999 and ₹16,999, respectively.

Interested buyers can purchase the CMF Phone 1 through Flipkart, the official CMF India website, or CMF retail stores. With its impressive specifications, competitive pricing, and the backing of a reputable brand like Nothing, the CMF Phone 1 is poised to make a significant impact in the Indian smartphone market.