NVIDIA Blackwell GeForce RTX 50 Series: A New Era of AI-Powered Graphics

NVIDIA has announced the launch of its GeForce RTX 50 Series Desktop and Laptop GPUs, designed for gamers, creators, and developers. This next generation of GeForce RTX GPUs, powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, promises to deliver a significant leap in performance and visual realism.

The Blackwell architecture features fifth-generation Tensor Cores and fourth-generation RT Cores, enabling breakthroughs in AI-driven rendering. These advancements include neural shaders, enhanced digital human technologies, and improvements in geometry and lighting.

Unprecedented Performance

The flagship GeForce RTX 5090 GPU boasts 92 billion transistors, delivering over 3,352 trillion AI operations per second (TOPS). Thanks to Blackwell architecture innovations and DLSS 4, the GeForce RTX 5090 GPU offers up to 2x the performance of the GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

GeForce Blackwell also comes to laptops, bringing the power of desktop computing to portable devices. The new generation of NVIDIA Max-Q technology extends battery life by up to 40% while maintaining a sleek design.

DLSS 4: A Quantum Leap in AI-Powered Graphics

DLSS 4 introduces Multi Frame Generation, an AI-powered technique that generates up to three frames for every rendered frame. Combined with existing DLSS technologies, this results in up to 8x performance gains over traditional rendering.

DLSS 4 also incorporates the graphics industry’s first real-time application of the transformer model architecture. This leads to improved stability, reduced ghosting, and enhanced detail in game scenes. DLSS 4 will be available in over 75 games and applications at launch.

NVIDIA Reflex 2: Enhanced Responsiveness

NVIDIA Reflex 2 introduces Frame Warp, a technology that reduces latency by updating rendered frames based on the latest mouse input. This can reduce latency by up to 75%, giving gamers a significant advantage in competitive titles.

The Rise of AI in Shaders

RTX Neural Shaders bring small AI networks into programmable shaders, enabling film-quality materials and lighting in real-time games.

RTX Neural Faces uses generative AI to render high-quality digital faces in real-time, enhancing the realism of digital humans. This technology is complemented by new RTX technologies for ray-traced hair and skin, as well as RTX Mega Geometry, which allows for a significant increase in the number of ray-traced triangles in a scene.

Autonomous Game Characters with NVIDIA ACE

GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs provide the AI power needed for autonomous game characters. NVIDIA ACE technologies enable these characters to perceive, plan, and act like human players, leading to more dynamic and immersive gaming experiences.

AI Foundation Models for RTX AI PCs

NVIDIA is releasing a pipeline of NIM microservices and AI Blueprints for RTX AI PCs, allowing enthusiasts and developers to build AI agents and assistants. These tools support a wide range of AI applications, including LLMs, image generation, and computer vision.

AI-Powered Tools for Creators

GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs are the first consumer GPUs to support FP4 precision, significantly boosting AI image generation performance. The NVIDIA Broadcast app also receives new AI-powered features, including Studio Voice and Virtual Key Light.

Availability

The GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs will be available on January 30th, with the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and GeForce RTX 5070 GPUs following in February. Laptops equipped with GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs will be available starting in March.

