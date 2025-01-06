Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 Series to Debut at CES: A Sneak Peek at RTX 5090 Specs

Unveiling the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series at CES with a focus on the RTX 5090's advanced features and substantial cooler design. Get the latest insights.

Anticipation is building for Nvidia’s announcement of the GeForce RTX 5000-series graphics cards at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The spotlight is expected to shine on the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090, with the latter catching significant attention due to a recent leak showcasing its massive cooler.

Size and Design of the RTX 5090

Recent leaks have sparked conversations around the physical dimensions of the RTX 5090, particularly its depth and width. Reports from Videocardz reveal that Inno3D’s iChill X3 model is a notable 3.5-slots deep, matching the largest RTX 4090 models in depth. However, it surpasses them in width, indicating a potentially more extensive cooling mechanism required for its capabilities.

Comparative Analysis with Previous Models

The Inno3D iChill X3’s width comparison with one of the previously largest models, the Palit GameRock, suggests that the new RTX 5090 is slightly wider. This dimensional increase could point to enhanced performance characteristics that necessitate superior heat dissipation.

Anticipated Specifications and Performance

While official details from Nvidia remain under wraps, numerous rumors and leaks hint at the RTX 5090 carrying 32GB of VRAM, possibly using the newer GDDR7 technology. This would be a significant increase from the 24GB of GDDR6X found in the RTX 4090, marking the most substantial memory upgrade across the entire product lineup. Despite this, rumors suggest that lower models like the RTX 5060 might continue with 8GB of VRAM.

As the tech community eagerly awaits the CES, the expected unveiling of the RTX 5000-series will likely set new benchmarks in graphics card performance and design. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

