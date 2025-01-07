OnePlus 13 Series Set to Launch Tonight with Exciting New Features

OnePlus launches the OnePlus 13 series & Buds Pro 3 tonight at 9 pm IST. Featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite, GenAI, 6000 mAh battery, IP68/IP69 rating, and AI translation.

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its highly anticipated OnePlus 13 series later today. The event, scheduled for 9 pm IST, will see the unveiling of the top-tier OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R, alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds.

GenAI Integration and Color Options

The OnePlus 13 series is expected to incorporate GenAI features, including intelligent search and AI imaging tools. The OnePlus 13 will be available in three color variants: Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean. The OnePlus 13R will come in Nebula Noir and Astral Trail colors.

Powerful Performance with Snapdragon Processors

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform, designed for high-performance tasks. The OnePlus 13R will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Both devices will run on the newly released OxygenOS 15.

Impressive Battery Life and IP Rating

Both models boast a 6,000 mAh battery pack, the largest ever in a OnePlus smartphone. Notably, the company claims the OnePlus 13 is its first device to achieve both IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Display and Design

Both phones are said to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. However, there might be differences in resolution:

OnePlus 13: Likely to have a Quad HD+ display with a higher pixel density for sharper images.

Likely to have a Quad HD+ display with a higher pixel density for sharper images. OnePlus 13R: May feature a 1.5K resolution display, striking a balance between sharpness and power efficiency.

In terms of design, both models are expected to adopt a flat-edge design instead of curved displays. The signature circular camera module is likely to remain, but with a more refined look. The OnePlus 13 might offer both vegan leather and glass back options, while the OnePlus 13R could come with a glass back.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with AI Translation

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be offered in a new Sapphire Blue color and will introduce AI translation capabilities.

The OnePlus 13 series launch promises a compelling lineup of smartphones with impressive features like GenAI integration, powerful processors, and long-lasting batteries. The addition of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with AI translation further enhances the ecosystem. Tech enthusiasts will be keenly watching the launch event tonight to see how these devices perform in real-world usage.

