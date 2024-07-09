OMEGA Unveils Cutting-Edge Tech Innovations for the Olympic Games Paris 2024

OMEGA, the official timekeeper of the Olympic Games since 1932, is set to revolutionize the Paris 2024 Olympics with a suite of state-of-the-art technologies. These innovations aim to elevate the Games to new heights of precision and viewer engagement.

Scan’O’Vision ULTIMATE: Capturing Every Moment

Making its Olympic debut, Scan’O’Vision ULTIMATE represents the next generation of OMEGA’s photo finish technology. Boasting the highest resolution available, this camera can capture up to 40,000 digital images per second at the finish line. This ensures accurate determination of results in athletics and track cycling, providing clear composite photos and utilizing dedicated color sensors for cleaner images.

Computer Vision Technology: Enhancing Performance Analysis

Computer Vision Technology takes athlete performance analysis to the next level. By employing a combination of single and multi-camera systems with AI models trained for each sport, this technology tracks athlete movements and provides real-time data.

Beach volleyball: Measures player distances, speeds, jump heights, and shot types.

Diving: Creates 3D reproductions of dives, tracking airtime, speed, and the “safe gap” from the board.

Tennis: Measures serve return reaction times through real-time player, racket, and ball tracking.

Pole Vault: Automatically measures the gap between the athlete and the bar.

Gymnastics: Tracks floor routine boundaries, jump metrics, and detailed movement analysis using AI-based skeleton tracking.

Vionardo: Next-Generation 4K UHD Graphics

Enhancing the viewing experience for global audiences, Vionardo delivers real-time, crystal-clear 4K UHD graphics in multiple languages. This technology supports remote graphics production, reducing on-site infrastructure for a more sustainable approach.

OMEGA’s Legacy of Precision and Innovation

With over 90 years of experience in developing sports timekeeping technologies, OMEGA will continue its tradition of precision at the Paris 2024 Olympics. These innovations promise to provide viewers with a more immersive and informative experience while supporting officials in making accurate and timely decisions.