Tech Mahindra Partners with Microsoft to Revolutionize Workplace Experiences with Generative AI

Tech Mahindra partners with Microsoft to enhance workplace experiences and developer productivity through Copilot for Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot.

Tech Mahindra, a global leader in technology consulting and digital solutions, has joined forces with Microsoft to transform workplace experiences through the integration of Copilot for Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot. This collaboration aims to enhance employee productivity, streamline processes, and foster innovation within the company and its vast customer base.

Boosting Efficiency and Productivity

Tech Mahindra will leverage Microsoft’s trusted cloud platform and generative AI capabilities to empower its workforce and deliver cutting-edge solutions to clients. By deploying Copilot for Microsoft 365 for over 10,000 employees and GitHub Copilot for 5,000 developers, the company expects to significantly improve efficiency and productivity across various departments.

Unlocking the Power of AI

Tech Mahindra is committed to making AI accessible to everyone within the organization. The company plans to extend the value of Copilot by integrating plugins from both Microsoft and external sources. This will allow employees to tap into diverse data sources, fostering creativity and increasing productivity.

Dedicated Copilot Practice

To maximize the benefits of AI tools, Tech Mahindra has established a dedicated Copilot practice. This initiative will focus on training employees and customers, assessing their readiness, and helping them seamlessly integrate AI into their workflows.

Industry-Leading Solutions

The collaboration between Tech Mahindra and Microsoft has already yielded innovative solutions, including:

Tech Mahindra’s Generative AI-powered Enterprise Knowledge Search: Improves knowledge access and personalization within organizations using Azure OpenAI Service and other Azure tools.

Green CodeRefiner: Transforms existing code into energy-efficient code with green standards, leveraging Azure OpenAI Service.

SenTindra: A cloud-based virtual security operations center built on Microsoft Sentinel, providing advanced security solutions.

COMPASS-Cloud Security Assessment and Global System Integrator solutions: Strengthen security frameworks and data governance for customers embarking on their AI journey.

A Shared Vision for the Future

Both Tech Mahindra and Microsoft share a vision of redefining the workplace experience through AI-powered tools. They are committed to driving innovation, skilling employees, and delivering greater value to customers across various industries.