OnePlus 12: A Flagship Smartphone Now Available for Under ₹58,000

The OnePlus 12, a highly sought-after smartphone launched earlier this year, is now available at a discounted price on Amazon. Originally priced at ₹64,999, the base variant can now be purchased for under ₹58,000 with a special offer.

Amazon’s Exclusive Deal

Amazon is currently offering a ₹7,000 discount on the OnePlus 12 for ICICI Bank credit card holders (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card). This brings the price down to ₹57,999, making it an attractive deal for those looking to purchase this flagship device. Other bank offers may also be available.

OnePlus 12: Key Features and Specifications

Display: The OnePlus 12 boasts a 6.82-inch display with ProXDR Display tech and a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Design: Available in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black, the phone is sleek and comfortable to hold.

Software: The device runs on OxygenOS based on Android 14.

Performance: Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the phone ensures a smooth and customizable user experience.

Battery: Equipped with a 5,400mAh battery, the OnePlus 12 supports 100W SUPERVOOC and 50W AIRVOOC fast charging for efficient power management.

Camera: The smartphone features Hasselblad Camera tech with Nightscape and Portrait Mode. It has a 50MP main camera, a 48MP wide camera, a 64MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP front camera. It also supports 8K video recording at 24fps and 4K recording at 30/60fps.

The OnePlus 12 presents a compelling option for those seeking a high-performance smartphone without breaking the bank. Its impressive specifications, including the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, vibrant display, and versatile camera system, cater to a wide range of user needs. The current offer on Amazon, especially for ICICI Bank credit card holders, further enhances its appeal by making it more accessible. This discount brings the OnePlus 12 into a more competitive price range, challenging other flagship devices in the market.