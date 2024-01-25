OnePlus 12 Pre-Order Starts in India: A Comprehensive Guide on Why to Buy and What to Consider

The much-anticipated OnePlus 12 is now up for pre-order in India, offering a blend of high-end features and performance. Here’s a comprehensive look at why it might be your next smartphone choice and a crucial aspect to consider.

Key Highlights:

The OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with LTPO3 technology and an unprecedented peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM.

Boasts a Hasselblad-powered triple rear camera setup with a 64MP periscope telephoto lens.

Offers a large 5,400mAh battery with 100W fast-wired charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities.

One potential drawback: the more affordable OnePlus 12R might be a better fit for budget-conscious buyers.

Display and Design

The OnePlus 12 introduces one of the market’s brightest 2K resolution AMOLED panels, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology for efficient performance. Its display, boasting an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits, ensures visibility in various lighting conditions and supports high-definition content like Dolby Vision and HDR10+​​​​.

Performance

Under the hood, the OnePlus 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, accompanied by up to 16GB of RAM. However, despite its high-end specifications, some benchmark tests like AnTuTu and Geekbench have shown that its performance may not be as robust as expected compared to other flagship devices​​.

Camera Capabilities

A significant highlight is its camera setup, featuring a 64MP periscope telephoto lens, offering up to 6X optical zoom and 120X digital zoom. The Hasselblad partnership continues to enhance the camera’s capabilities, allowing for exceptional photo and video quality, including 4K video recording with the front camera​​​​.

Battery Life and Charging

The device’s battery life stands out, with a large 5,400mAh battery supported by 100W fast-wired and 50W wireless charging. Its efficient performance coupled with substantial battery capacity ensures longevity, even under heavy use​​​​.

One Reason to Skip

While the OnePlus 12 is an attractive option, its sibling, the OnePlus 12R, offers a similar flagship experience at a more budget-friendly price, starting at Rs 39,999. This makes the OnePlus 12R a tempting alternative for those who find the OnePlus 12’s price range slightly steep​​.

The Verdict

In conclusion, the OnePlus 12 represents a significant stride in smartphone technology, blending high-end features with a user-friendly experience. While it stands as a compelling option for tech enthusiasts and multimedia users, its higher price point compared to the OnePlus 12R makes it essential for potential buyers to weigh their options. Whether you prioritize cutting-edge technology or are looking for a more budget-friendly flagship experience, the OnePlus family offers something for everyone. The OnePlus 12, with its impressive array of features, is a testament to the brand’s decade-long journey in innovating and refining smartphone technology.

