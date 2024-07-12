OnePlus 12R: Introducing the Captivating Sunset Dune Edition

OnePlus 12R unveils the captivating Sunset Dune color variant. Immerse yourself in nature's artistry with a blend of gold and pink hues. Experience unmatched performance and exclusive offers.

OnePlus expands its 12R smartphone lineup with the introduction of a mesmerizing new color: Sunset Dune. This unique blend of soft gold and pink evokes the ethereal beauty of sun-drenched sand dunes.

Nature’s Artistry in Your Hands

Sunset Dune is more than a color; it’s an embodiment of nature’s palette. The seamless fusion of gold and pink mirrors the graceful curves of wind-carved sand, resulting in a visually stunning and tactilely pleasing experience.

Uncompromising Performance and Power

The Sunset Dune edition boasts the same impressive specifications as the original OnePlus 12R, ensuring a fast and smooth user experience. The Trinity Engine lies at the heart of the device, guaranteeing optimal performance.

Cutting-Edge Display and Cooling

Equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120Hz display featuring LTPO 4.0 technology, the OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune delivers vibrant visuals. The Cryo-Velocity Cooling System, 76% larger than its predecessor, ensures efficient heat dissipation during demanding tasks.

Long-Lasting Battery and Charging

Thanks to the SUPERVOOC S Charging Management Chip and proprietary Battery Health Engine, the OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune offers exceptional battery life, capable of enduring up to 1600 charge cycles – equivalent to over four years of daily charging.

Availability and Exclusive Offers

Available in an 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM configuration, the OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune will retail for INR 42,999 starting July 20th, 2024.

Early adopters can enjoy an instant bank discount of ₹3,000 with ICICI Bank and OneCard Credit Card transactions. Additionally, purchasers will receive a complimentary pair of OnePlus Buds 3.

No-cost EMI options for 9 months are also available from leading banks.