OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R: Launch Details, Prices, and Features to Expect

Discover the launch date, expected prices, specs, and exciting features of the OnePlus 13 and 13R. Get ready for major upgrades on January 7th!

As we approach the January 7 launch, OnePlus is preparing to introduce its latest offerings, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. The unveiling is expected to showcase a range of enhancements and new features. Here’s a closer look at the launch date, expected price in India, and specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 13 series.

Design Innovations

The new OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are moving away from curved displays, opting instead for flat sides. This design adjustment marks a departure from previous aesthetics, particularly noting that the signature circular camera module remains, but without the connecting design to the phone’s frame. The OnePlus 13 will feature options for a vegan leather and glass finish, both boasting IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance. Conversely, the OnePlus 13R will not offer the vegan leather finish and lacks the advanced IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Advanced Specifications

Both models are equipped with a robust 6,000mAh battery supporting fast charging, ensuring extended usage and convenience. The OnePlus 13 will operate with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, providing superior performance capabilities. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R will incorporate the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Both devices will launch with OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, promising a sleek user experience right out of the box. The OnePlus 13 is slated to receive 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches, whereas the OnePlus 13R will get 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches.

Camera Enhancements

The camera setup in the OnePlus 13 series is expected to be a major highlight. The OnePlus 13 will include a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary camera, alongside a 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. The OnePlus 13R, potentially introducing a telephoto lens for the first time in the R series, is rumored to feature a versatile triple camera array comprising a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

Pricing Expectations in India

The pricing strategy indicates that the OnePlus 13 will likely be positioned under Rs 70,000, while the OnePlus 13R is expected to be more affordable, launching under Rs 50,000. The price increase for the OnePlus 13 might reflect the higher costs associated with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, though the exact price jump remains to be seen.

