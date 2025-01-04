Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Set for India Launch on January 9: Expected Specs, Color Variants, and Everything We Know So Far

Discover the upcoming Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch in India on January 9, featuring advanced specs, unique colors, and enhanced camera technology.

The much-awaited Oppo Reno 13 5G series is scheduled for release in India on January 9, at 5 PM IST. This lineup, including the Oppo Reno 13 5G and Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G, promises several enhancements over its predecessors and will be available through various official channels.

Enhanced Features and Design

Introduced first in China in November 2024, the Oppo Reno 13 5G series is set to bring to the Indian market an array of upgraded features and fresh design aesthetics. The devices will showcase unique color options such as Ivory White and Luminous Blue for the Reno 13, and Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender for the Reno 13 Pro model.

Advanced Specifications

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 13 5G is expected to be equipped with 8GB of RAM and will offer storage configurations of 128GB and 256GB. The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is anticipated to come with a substantial 12GB of RAM and larger storage choices of 256GB and 512GB. Both models will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, supplemented by Oppo’s SignalBoost X1 chip for superior performance.

Superior Camera and Imaging

The camera technology in the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G will likely include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens capable of 3.5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. The standard Oppo Reno 13 5G will sport a more conventional camera array, yet both will incorporate AI-enhanced imaging functionalities, setting a new standard in mobile photography.

Battery and Charging

Expect significant advancements in battery technology as well. The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G is equipped with a robust 5,800mAh battery, supporting 80W SuperVOOC wired charging, promising quick charge times. The Oppo Reno 13 5G comes with a slightly smaller 5,600mAh battery but maintains similar fast-charging capabilities.

Durability

Both devices in the Oppo Reno 13 5G series are designed to be durable, boasting IP68 and IP69 ratings for outstanding dust and water resistance, ensuring device integrity in various environments.

