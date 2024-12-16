WhatsApp Introduces Numeric Keypad for Calls to iOS

WhatsApp brings the convenience of a numeric keypad to iOS for making calls. This new feature allows users to call any registered WhatsApp number directly within the app.

WhatsApp is enhancing its calling functionality on iOS devices by introducing a numeric keypad within the app. This new feature, discovered in the latest beta version by WABetaInfo, allows users to call contacts by directly typing in their phone number.

Convenient Calling with a Familiar Interface

The dial pad functions similarly to a regular phone’s keypad, providing a familiar interface for users. Although this feature has been available on Android for a while, its arrival on iOS brings greater parity between the two platforms.

Requirements for Using the Dial Pad

To use this feature, the phone number you wish to call must be registered on WhatsApp. While saving the number in your contacts isn’t mandatory, it needs to be linked to an active WhatsApp account. This means you won’t be able to call business or public numbers that aren’t registered on the platform.

Current Limitations and Potential Future Enhancements

Currently, the WhatsApp dial pad on iOS lacks the autocomplete feature commonly found in native phone dialers. However, since the keypad displays letters under the numbers, it’s possible that autocomplete functionality might be added in future updates.

How to Access the Dial Pad on iOS

iOS users in the WhatsApp beta program can access the dial pad by navigating to the Calls section and pressing the green phone button. From there, they can select the “Call a number” option.

Availability and Future Release

The dial pad feature is currently available to iOS users enrolled in the WhatsApp beta program through TestFlight. There’s no official release date for the stable version of the app, but it’s expected to be rolled out soon.

This simple yet practical addition enhances the calling experience on WhatsApp for iOS users, making it more flexible and user-friendly.

