realme Announces Exciting Offers on realme P1 5G Starting at INR 12,999

Get the realme P1 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset, 120Hz AMOLED Display, and 5000mAh Battery starting at INR 12,999 on realme.com and Flipkart.

realme, a leading brand among Indian youth, has introduced limited-time sale offers for its feature-packed realme P1 5G smartphone. This highly anticipated device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset and features a 120Hz AMOLED Display, 45W SUPER VOOC Charging, and a 5000mAh Battery.

The realme P1 5G sale will commence on 8th January, 12 AM on realme.com and Flipkart.in, offering buyers the opportunity to avail of a bank discount of INR 2,000. The smartphone is available in two storage configurations and comes in two stylish colors: Phoenix Red and Peacock Green.

Key Features of realme P1 5G

Performance

The realme P1 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset, built on TSMC’s advanced 6nm process. The device scores over 603,000 in the AnTuTu Benchmark, showcasing its robust performance.

Display

Equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display featuring FHD+ resolution (2400×1080), the phone delivers sharp visuals. It supports 16.7 million colors and a 100% P3 Color Gamut, making it ideal for media consumption. With 4096 levels of brightness adjustment, a peak brightness of 2000 nits, and a Turbo Charged Touch Sampling Rate of 2200Hz, it ensures an immersive user experience.

Innovative Touch Feature

The realme P1 5G introduces the Rainwater Smart Touch feature, a first in its segment. This innovation enhances touch accuracy even in challenging conditions.

Battery and Charging

The device is backed by a 5000mAh Battery with 45W SUPER VOOC Charging, enabling fast and efficient power delivery.

Design and Variants

Available in Phoenix Red and Peacock Green, the realme P1 5G combines aesthetics with functionality. It comes in two storage variants: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB, catering to varied user needs.

Pricing and Sale Details

The realme P1 5G is available in two storage variants:

6GB+128GB, originally priced at INR 14,999, is available for an effective price of INR 12,999 with the bank offer.

8GB+128GB, originally priced at INR 15,999, is available for an effective price of INR 13,999 with the bank offer.

Sale Date: 8th January, 12 AM to 10th January on realme.com and Flipkart.in.

Bank Offers and Availability

Buyers can avail of an INR 2,000 bank discount on both variants during the sale on realme.com and Flipkart.in. This makes the device a compelling choice for those seeking premium features at an attractive price.

Conclusion

The realme P1 5G stands out with its powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 5000mAh Battery, and segment-first innovations like the Rainwater Smart Touch feature. Starting at an effective price of INR 12,999, it is an excellent option for those seeking value and performance.