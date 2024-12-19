OnePlus 13R India launch confirmed, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Sapphire Blue colour revealed

19/12/2024
Vishal Jain
2 Min Read
OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R launching in India on January 7th, 2025. Launch event at 9:00 PM IST. New Sapphire Blue OnePlus Buds Pro 3 also revealed.

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R in India on the same date, in the second week of January. The launch event is scheduled for January 7th, 2025, at 9:00 PM IST. In addition to the OnePlus 13 series, the company will also unveil a new Sapphire Blue color variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

OnePlus 13R Launch Details

The OnePlus 13R will be available in an Astrail Trail color for the Indian market. A dedicated microsite has been set up on Amazon India, where users can find more information about the device. OnePlus has also revealed details about the OnePlus Bonus Drop on the official launch teaser page, offering redemption coupons for exclusive goodies and benefits.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Sapphire Blue Variant

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will soon be available in a striking Sapphire Blue color, adding to the existing Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance options. The new color variant is expected to retain the same impressive specifications, including an 11mm woofer, a 6mm tweeter, dual DACs, up to 50dB ANC, LHDC 5.0 codec, and up to 43 hours of battery life. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is currently priced at Rs 11,999 in India.

OnePlus 13 Color Options

The OnePlus 13 will be the highlight of the launch event. It will be offered in three colors: Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean, featuring a micro-fiber vegan leather finish.

The upcoming launch event promises exciting additions to the OnePlus ecosystem. With the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, and the new Sapphire Blue OnePlus Buds Pro 3, users can look forward to a range of innovative and stylish devices. The event is scheduled for January 7th, 2025, at 9:00 PM IST, and more details can be found on the official launch teaser page and the OnePlus 13R microsite on Amazon India.

