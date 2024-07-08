OnePlus Pad 2 to Debut in India with Powerful Specs, Including 12GB RAM and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

OnePlus Pad 2 set to launch in India on July 16th with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB RAM, and more. Get ready for a powerful new tablet!

The highly anticipated OnePlus Pad 2 is set to make its global debut at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event on July 16th in Milan, Italy. While OnePlus has only teased the tablet so far, leaked information suggests it will boast impressive specifications and features.

OnePlus Pad 2: A Rebranded OnePlus Pad Pro?

Based on leaked details, the OnePlus Pad 2 is speculated to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad Pro, which is already available in the Chinese market. This means Indian consumers can look forward to a high-performance tablet with top-tier specifications.

Key Specifications and Features

Display: The OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to feature a 12.1-inch 144Hz IPS LCD display with 900 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision, similar to the OnePlus Pad Pro.

Chipset: Powering the tablet is rumored to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a significant upgrade from the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 found in the OnePlus Pad.

RAM and Storage: The OnePlus Pad 2 is tipped to come in two configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Cameras: The tablet is expected to sport a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera, identical to the OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad Pro.

Battery and Charging: The OnePlus Pad 2 is anticipated to house a 9,510mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging, matching the OnePlus Pad Pro.

Accessories: The tablet will launch alongside the OnePlus Stylo 2 (stylus), Smart Keyboard, and Folio Case in India.

Additional Launches at the Event

Alongside the OnePlus Pad 2, the Summer Launch Event will also see the unveiling of the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Watch 2R (likely a rebranded OnePlus Watch 2), and OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. These products are also expected to be available in India and other markets.

While these details are based on leaks and speculation, the official launch on July 16th will provide concrete information about the OnePlus Pad 2 and its availability in India.