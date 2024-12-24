OnePlus 13 Series Set to Launch in India: Design, Specs, and Expected Pricing

Discover the OnePlus 13 series' launch in India next month, including the design, price, specs, and expected features of the OnePlus 13 and 13R.

OnePlus is gearing up to expand its flagship line with the OnePlus 13 series, promising significant upgrades and new features. Set to debut next month in India, the series includes the already-launched OnePlus 13 and the India-first OnePlus 13R.

Design and Display Innovations

The OnePlus 13 sports a 6.82-inch BOE X2 2K+ AMOLED display, boasting a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and 2160Hz PWM dimming. It stands out as the first to receive the DisplayMate A++ rating, setting a new standard in smartphone display technology.

Advanced Camera Systems

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the OnePlus 13’s sophisticated triple camera array. It includes a Sony LYT 808 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle lens. A 32MP Sony IMX612 camera handles front-facing shots, ensuring high-quality selfies and video calls.

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, achieving an impressive AnTuTu score of 3.18 million. It supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and offers up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, catering to both power users and gamers alike.

Durability and Charging Capabilities

Rated IP68 and IP69, the OnePlus 13 is designed to withstand water and dust. Security is enhanced with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The device’s 6,000mAh battery supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and magnetic charging compatibility.

Anticipated Pricing

In China, the OnePlus 13 starts at 4,499 Yuan (approximately ₹53,000), with the top variant reaching up to 5299 Yuan (around ₹62,500). Prices are expected to be slightly higher in India compared to last year’s model.

OnePlus 13R: Expected Features

The OnePlus 13R is likely to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. With up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it is equipped to handle demanding applications smoothly.

Camera and Battery

The OnePlus 13R may offer a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide and another 50MP sensor. A 16MP front camera will cater to selfie enthusiasts. The phone is expected to house a 6,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging capabilities.

Software and Launch Price

Running on the latest OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, the OnePlus 13R will offer a fresh and responsive user experience. It’s anticipated to start at a higher price point than last year’s OnePlus 12R due to the upgraded processor.