realme Unveils World’s First Cold-sensitive Color-changing Smartphone in the realme 14 Pro Series

realme 14 Pro Series 5G introduces the world's first cold-sensitive color-changing phone with stunning quad-curved display and Pearl White unique design.

realme, the leading smartphone brand for Indian youth, has officially introduced its groundbreaking realme 14 Pro Series 5G. This launch marks a significant innovation in mobile technology with the debut of the world’s first cold-sensitive color-changing feature. The series, designed in collaboration with the Nordic design studio Valeur Designers, merges cutting-edge functionality with sophisticated aesthetics, redefining premium smartphone design.

Revolutionary Cold-sensitive Color-changing Technology

The standout feature of the realme 14 Pro Series 5G is its advanced temperature-responsive color-changing back panel. Utilizing thermochromic pigments, the device transitions from pearl white to vibrant blue when temperatures drop below 16°C. As the temperature rises, the colors reverse, offering a unique interactive feature that mirrors the enchanting hues of deep-sea creatures like jellyfish. This innovation provides users with a visually captivating and dynamic smartphone experience.

Unique Pearl-inspired Design

The Unique Pearl Design of the realme 14 Pro Series 5G is inspired by oceanic wonders. The exclusive Pearl White variant incorporates natural shell-like textures, created using organic seashell powder and a 30-step fusion fiber process. Each back panel is distinct, making every device truly one of a kind. Additionally, the smartphone boasts a slim sub-8mm quad-curved profile, a pearl-like luster, and a matte finish for enhanced grip and a premium feel.

“This collaboration with realme exemplifies how innovative design can elevate the user experience,” remarked Torsten Valeur, CEO of Valeur Designers. “Our shared vision has resulted in a product that is both functional and aesthetically delightful.”

Sustainable Craftsmanship

Sustainability lies at the core of the realme 14 Pro Series 5G design. The device uses 95% eco-friendly, bio-based materials, ensuring that it is crafted with sustainable, biodegradable, and energy-efficient practices. With its TÜV Rheinland certification and IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, the device is resistant to dust, water immersion (up to 1.5 meters for an hour), and high-pressure jets, ensuring durability in daily use.

Flagship-level Quad-curved Display

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G introduces a quad-curved display, a first in its segment, offering an immersive 93.8% screen-to-body ratio. This design minimizes bezels and enhances edge swiping for seamless navigation. The Ocean Oculus triple-camera system, paired with MagicGlow Triple Flash technology, takes mobile photography to new heights. This unique flash setup automatically adjusts skin tones in low light, delivering vibrant night portraits.