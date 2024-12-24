Vivo Y29 5G Unveiled: Specs, Design, and Performance Insights

Discover the new Vivo Y29 5G's specifications and design as revealed on Google Play Console and Geekbench. Launch details and more inside.

The Vivo Y29 5G is anticipated to make its debut in India as the advanced successor to the Vivo Y28 5G introduced in January 2024. Recent disclosures through Google Play Console and Geekbench listings have illuminated additional details regarding its specifications, design, and potential performance.

Comprehensive Specifications

The Google Play Console listing of the Vivo Y29 5G (model number V2420) showcases an 8GB RAM configuration. However, it is speculated to be available in multiple storage variants including 4+128GB, 6+128GB, 8+128GB, and 8+256GB. Operating on Android 14, possibly under the Funtouch OS layer specific to India, this model is powered by the MediaTek MT6835 chipset. Known commercially as Dimensity 6300 SoC, the processor features 2 Cortex A76 performance cores at 2.2 GHz and 6 Cortex A55 efficiency cores at 2 GHz, accompanied by an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU at 900 MHz. This setup is noted to be more efficient and quicker than the Dimensity 6020 used in its predecessor, the Vivo Y28 5G.

The device sports an HD+ display panel, measuring a resolution of 1608×720 pixels and a density of 300 PPI, mirroring the screen quality of its predecessor.

Performance Insights from Geekbench

Notably, the Vivo Y29 5G has been evaluated through Geekbench, revealing scores that are intriguingly lower than those of similar devices powered by the Dimensity 6300, such as the Realme C65 5G. However, final judgments are reserved until further hands-on testing can be conducted.

Design and Additional Features

In terms of design, the Vivo Y29 5G exhibits a boxy structure with rounded corners and flat sides. It features a centrally located punch-hole cutout on the front and a distinctively domino-shaped camera island on the back, which includes a ring LED flash beneath the camera lenses. The device is expected to come in Glacier Blue, Titanium Gold, and Diamond Black colors.

Additional attributes include a large 6.68-inch display, a dual-camera setup on the rear comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 0.08MP QVGA secondary sensor, and a robust 5,500mAh battery supporting 44W fast charging. It also boasts IP64 dust and water resistance, adding to its durability. The phone’s weight and thickness are anticipated to be around 198 grams and 8.1 mm, respectively.