OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16: A Detailed Comparison of Two Flagship Titans

Compare OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16 in design, display, performance, cameras, and battery. Discover which flagship suits your needs with this detailed comparison.

When it comes to flagship smartphones, both OnePlus 13 and iPhone 16 bring innovative features and impressive specifications to the table. While OnePlus continues to push the boundaries of performance and versatility with its Android devices, Apple stays true to its reputation for seamless ecosystem integration, premium design, and advanced technology. This comprehensive comparison will help you decide which device suits your needs better.

Design and Build Quality: OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16

The OnePlus 13 is crafted to make a bold statement. It measures 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5 mm (or 8.9 mm depending on the variant) and weighs 210–213 g. This flagship boasts a Crystal Shield glass front, a choice between a glass back or a more sustainable silicone polymer eco-leather back, and an aluminum frame. Its durability is further emphasized by an IP68/IP69 rating, providing resistance to dust and water (up to 1.5m for 30 minutes).

In contrast, the iPhone 16 is significantly smaller and lighter, with dimensions of 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm and a weight of 170 g. Apple uses Corning-made glass on both the front and back with an aluminum frame, ensuring a sleek and premium look. Its IP68 rating offers water resistance up to 6m for 30 minutes, making it ideal for underwater photography or accidental spills.

Display: OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16

The OnePlus 13 takes a commanding lead in terms of display size with its 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED panel. Offering 1 billion colors, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, it’s a visual treat for media enthusiasts. Its peak brightness of 4500 nits ensures excellent visibility even under direct sunlight, and its 1440 x 3168 pixel resolution results in a sharp 510 ppi density. The display is protected by Crystal Shield super-ceramic glass, adding durability.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 features a more compact 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, with a brightness of 2000 nits (HBM), which is impressive for its size. However, its resolution of 1179 x 2556 pixels translates to a slightly lower 460 ppi density.

Performance: OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16

The OnePlus 13 is equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm) chipset, featuring an octa-core CPU (2×4.32 GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix L + 6×3.53 GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix M) and an Adreno 830 GPU. It runs on Android 15 with either OxygenOS or ColorOS, depending on the region. Memory options range from 12GB RAM with 256GB storage to a staggering 24GB RAM with 1TB storage (UFS 4.0).

The iPhone 16 is powered by Apple’s proprietary A18 (3 nm) chipset, featuring a hexa-core CPU (2×4.04 GHz + 4×2.20 GHz) and a 5-core GPU. Running iOS 18, the phone offers unmatched optimization and fluidity. However, it caps memory at 8GB RAM, with storage options of up to 512GB NVMe.

Cameras: OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16

The OnePlus 13 boasts a triple-camera system designed to impress:

50 MP wide sensor with OIS for detailed images,

50 MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom,

50 MP ultrawide sensor with a 120˚ field of view.

It supports 8K video recording, making it ideal for content creators. The camera system also features Hasselblad Color Calibration, ensuring lifelike colors.

In comparison, the iPhone 16 opts for a simpler dual-camera setup:

48 MP wide sensor with sensor-shift OIS,

12 MP ultrawide lens with dual-pixel PDAF.

Its camera excels in video capabilities, offering 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording and introducing 3D spatial audio for immersive sound.

Battery and Charging: OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16

The OnePlus 13 houses a massive 6000 mAh Si/C battery, supporting 100W wired charging (50% in just 13 minutes). It also features 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging, and 5W reverse wired charging, making it a powerhouse for extended usage.

The iPhone 16, with its smaller 3561 mAh battery, relies on Apple’s efficiency. It supports wired PD2.0 fast charging (50% in 30 minutes) and 25W MagSafe wireless charging. For convenience, it also supports 15W Qi2 wireless charging and reverse wired charging.

Software: OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16

The OnePlus 13 runs on Android 15, offering customizability and flexibility with features like Always-on Display and robust multitasking. OxygenOS ensures a clean user interface for global users, while ColorOS caters to the Chinese market.

The iPhone 16 runs on iOS 18, offering a polished and user-friendly experience with regular updates. Features like Ultra Wideband Gen2, satellite connectivity, and Apple Pay integration further enhance its appeal.

Price and Availability: OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16

The pricing of the OnePlus 13 is expected to be competitive, targeting flagship buyers who seek value for money. The iPhone 16, on the other hand, caters to a premium market with a higher price tag reflecting its brand value and ecosystem integration.

Final Verdict:

Choose the OnePlus 13 if you want a larger, brighter display, versatile cameras, powerful hardware, and extended battery life.

Choose the iPhone 16 if you prioritize compact design, optimized software, and industry-leading video capabilities.

Ultimately, both devices excel in their respective ecosystems, making the decision a matter of personal preference and priorities.