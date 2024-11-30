OnePlus 13 vs OPPO Find X8: Battle of the Flagship Titans

Compare the OnePlus 13 and OPPO Find X8 in design, performance, cameras, and battery. Discover which flagship suits your needs in this detailed comparison.

The flagship smartphone battle has heated up with the launch of the OnePlus 13 and OPPO Find X8, two high-end devices that push the boundaries of technology and design. While both phones are positioned as top-tier options, they cater to slightly different preferences. In this detailed comparison, we’ll analyze their features across design, display, performance, cameras, battery, and more to help you choose the one that best suits your needs.

Design and Build Quality: OnePlus 13 vs OPPO Find X8

The OnePlus 13 is a robust and slightly larger smartphone, measuring 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5 mm or 8.9 mm, while the OPPO Find X8 is more compact at 157.4 x 74.3 x 7.9 mm. If you prefer a device that fits more comfortably in your hand, the OPPO Find X8 might be a better choice. The weight difference is also notable—OnePlus 13 weighs 210g or 213g, whereas the OPPO Find X8 is lighter at 193g, making it more pocket-friendly.

In terms of materials, both phones exude premium quality. The OnePlus 13 features a Crystal Shield front, a glass or silicone polymer back, and an aluminum frame. Meanwhile, the OPPO Find X8 comes with Gorilla Glass 7i on both the front and back, along with an aluminum frame. Both devices are IP68/IP69-certified, offering excellent protection against dust and water, ensuring durability even in challenging conditions.

Display: OnePlus 13 vs OPPO Find X8

Display quality is one of the most critical aspects of a flagship smartphone, and both these devices excel in this department.

OnePlus 13: The phone boasts a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3168 pixel resolution and a pixel density of 510 PPI. The display is HDR10+ certified, supports Dolby Vision, and can reach a stunning 4500 nits peak brightness. This makes it perfect for outdoor visibility and immersive multimedia consumption.

OPPO Find X8: While slightly smaller at 6.59 inches, its AMOLED display offers a resolution of 1256 x 2760 pixels with a pixel density of 460 PPI. Like the OnePlus 13, it supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. However, the lower resolution and smaller size might be noticeable for users who prioritize screen real estate.

Both displays are equipped with advanced features such as Always-on Display and Ultra HDR image support, but the OnePlus 13 edges ahead with its larger size and higher resolution.

Performance: OnePlus 13 vs OPPO Find X8

Performance is where these devices truly shine, but they cater to slightly different preferences.

The OnePlus 13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm) chipset, which is paired with an Adreno 830 GPU. This configuration is designed to handle demanding tasks, from gaming to multitasking, without breaking a sweat. Its Octa-core CPU is clocked at up to 4.32 GHz with the latest Oryon V2 Phoenix cores, ensuring lightning-fast performance.

On the other hand, the OPPO Find X8 features the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 (3nm) chipset and an Immortalis-G925 GPU. While it is a strong performer in its own right, it slightly trails behind the Snapdragon 8 Elite in terms of raw processing power, especially for gaming and heavy workloads. Its Octa-core CPU with a maximum clock speed of 3.63 GHz ensures smooth performance for most users.

Both devices run on Android 15, but their software ecosystems differ. The OnePlus 13 comes with OxygenOS 15 (international version) and ColorOS 15 (China), while the OPPO Find X8 exclusively uses ColorOS 15 with promised 5 years of Android upgrades. OxygenOS offers a cleaner, more minimalistic experience, whereas ColorOS is feature-rich and visually appealing.

Camera: OnePlus 13 vs OPPO Find X8

Flagship smartphones often stand out for their camera capabilities, and these two devices bring powerful setups to the table.

OnePlus 13 Camera Setup:

50 MP (wide) with OIS and multi-directional PDAF for sharp and vibrant shots.

50 MP (periscope telephoto) with 3x optical zoom, offering clear and detailed zoomed-in images.

50 MP (ultrawide) with a 120˚ field of view, perfect for landscape and group photography.

OPPO Find X8 Camera Setup:

50 MP (wide) with OIS and multi-directional PDAF, similar to the OnePlus 13.

50 MP (periscope telephoto) with 3x optical zoom for detailed zoom shots.

50 MP (ultrawide) but with a slightly smaller sensor, which may result in less detail in certain conditions.

Both devices offer 8K video recording, but the OnePlus 13 includes Hasselblad Color Calibration, which enhances color accuracy for professional-grade photography. The OPPO Find X8, on the other hand, supports 10-bit video recording, which captures richer colors for videography enthusiasts.

For selfies, both phones feature a 32 MP front camera with 4K video recording support.

Battery and Charging: OnePlus 13 vs OPPO Find X8

Battery life is another area where both devices perform admirably. The OnePlus 13 is equipped with a 6000mAh battery, larger than the 5630mAh battery in the OPPO Find X8. This gives the OnePlus 13 a slight edge in endurance.

In terms of charging:

OnePlus 13 supports 100W wired charging (50% in just 13 minutes) and 50W wireless charging. It also includes 10W reverse wireless charging for powering smaller devices like earbuds.

OPPO Find X8 features 80W wired charging and the same 50W wireless charging capability, making it slightly slower in wired charging but equally competitive in wireless performance.

If quick top-ups and longer battery life are essential, the OnePlus 13 is the winner here.

Other Features and Connectivity: OnePlus 13 vs OPPO Find X8

Both devices excel in connectivity and additional features:

Audio: Both lack a 3.5mm headphone jack but include stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio support.

Wireless: Both support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC.

Biometrics: The OnePlus 13 uses an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner, while the OPPO Find X8 opts for an optical fingerprint scanner.

Build and Protection: Both phones are IP68/IP69-certified, ensuring top-tier protection against dust and water.

Storage Options: OnePlus 13 vs OPPO Find X8

Storage and RAM configurations play a significant role in overall performance.

OnePlus 13: Offers up to 1TB of storage with an impressive 24GB of RAM. This makes it a powerhouse for heavy multitasking and future-proofing.

OPPO Find X8: Also supports up to 1TB of storage, but maxes out at 16GB of RAM.

For users who prioritize extensive multitasking or gaming, the OnePlus 13 provides better specifications.

Conclusion: Which One Should You Pick?

Choose the OnePlus 13 if you value a larger display, faster charging, higher RAM options, and slightly better camera capabilities with Hasselblad optimization.

Choose the OPPO Find X8 if you prefer a lighter, more compact device with equally premium build quality and rich 10-bit video recording.

Both smartphones are remarkable in their own right, offering cutting-edge features that cater to different user preferences. Whether you prioritize performance, design, or camera capabilities, your decision will ultimately depend on your specific needs and usage patterns.