Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Elite Launch Timeline Tipped: Xiaomi Civi 5 Could Be the First Host

30/11/2024
Gauri
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Elite Launch Timeline Tipped
Discover the launch timeline and debut phone for Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Elite, potentially launching with Xiaomi Civi 5 in Q1 2025.

Qualcomm’s introduction of its latest chip, the Snapdragon 8s Elite, has garnered significant attention in the tech community. This new processor is anticipated to bring substantial improvements over its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Particularly impressive are the benchmark performances where it reportedly surpasses even Apple’s offerings in specific tests. The anticipated release is stirring excitement, especially with hints about its initial launch timeline and the potential first handset to feature this advanced technology.

Launch Timeline and Debut Device

Recent insights from a credible source on Weibo, known as Smart Pikachu, suggest that the Snapdragon 8s Elite is slated for release in the first quarter of 2025. Historically, its precursor, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, also debuted in the first quarter of the preceding year, specifically in March. According to Smart Pikachu, Xiaomi is likely to be the inaugural brand to launch a device powered by the Snapdragon 8s Elite, with the Xiaomi Civi 5 touted as the probable candidate. This speculation is consistent with Xiaomi’s past launch patterns, notably with the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro being the first to incorporate the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset in March 2023.

Expected Performance and Naming Conventions

While the chip might be introduced as the Snapdragon 8s Elite, there’s a possibility Qualcomm may opt for the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 designation to distinguish it from the Elite series. The previous iterations in the ‘s’ lineup have been enhanced, or binned, versions of their standard models, suggesting nuanced performance tweaks rather than outright overhauls. Smart Pikachu also referred to the processor as the “fourth generation Snapdragon 8s Extreme Edition,” which indicates that the Elite variant could also have been rumored under the Extreme Edition moniker. This hints at ongoing branding strategies and performance positioning by Qualcomm.

