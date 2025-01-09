OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: A Complete Flagship Comparison

Compare the OnePlus 13 and Samsung Galaxy S24: Explore their design, display, battery, and camera features to pick your ideal smartphone.

Flagship smartphones continue to push the boundaries of innovation, and the OnePlus 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 are no exception. These two devices promise top-notch performance, cutting-edge camera systems, and robust design, tailored to meet the needs of a wide range of users. While the OnePlus 13 brings a larger battery, faster charging capabilities, and a brighter display, the Samsung Galaxy S24 focuses on compactness, premium build, and extended software support. This in-depth comparison highlights the strengths and weaknesses of each device to help you make an informed decision.

Design and Build: OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

The OnePlus 13 takes a bold approach with its larger dimensions of 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5 mm or 8.9 mm, depending on the variant, and a weight of 210 g or 213 g. It combines a glass front (Ceramic Guard) with either a glass back or silicone polymer back, supported by an aluminum frame. Its IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance adds durability, making it ideal for rugged environments. Notably, the OnePlus 13 is among the few flagships to offer infrared port support, a feature often appreciated for universal remote control functionality.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 offers a more compact form factor at 147 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm and a lighter weight of 167 g or 168 g. It uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for both the front and back, paired with an aluminum frame, providing a sleek and sturdy design. While its water resistance is limited to IP68, the lighter build makes it highly portable, especially for users who prefer smaller smartphones.

Display: OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

The display is a key differentiator between the two devices. The OnePlus 13 boasts a 6.82-inch LTPO 4.1 AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels, delivering an impressive ~510 ppi density. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR Vivid, and achieves a record-breaking peak brightness of 4500 nits, making it perfect for outdoor use and high-quality content consumption. The Ceramic Guard glass adds an extra layer of protection against scratches and drops.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S24 features a smaller 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and ~416 ppi density. Though its 2600 nits peak brightness is lower than that of the OnePlus 13, it still offers vibrant colors and excellent viewing angles. Protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, it ensures durability without compromising clarity. Both devices support always-on displays, but the OnePlus 13 ups the ante with Ultra HDR image support, offering richer image quality.

Performance: OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

nder the hood, both smartphones are equipped with cutting-edge processors. The OnePlus 13 is powered by the Qualcomm SM8750-AB Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm) chipset, featuring an Octa-core processor (2×4.32 GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix L) and Adreno 830 GPU. This combination delivers stellar performance for gaming, multitasking, and demanding applications. It runs on Android 15 with OxygenOS 15 for global users and ColorOS 15 for Chinese users. With support for 4 major Android upgrades, the OnePlus 13 ensures longevity for users.

The Samsung Galaxy S24, depending on the region, comes with either the Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm) for USA/Canada/China or the Exynos 2400 (4 nm) for international markets. Both chipsets offer excellent performance, supported by the Adreno 750 GPU or the Xclipse 940 GPU, respectively. The device runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1, offering an unparalleled 7 major Android upgrades, which is a key advantage for users seeking long-term software support.

Storage and Memory: OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

When it comes to memory and storage, the OnePlus 13 provides a wider range of configurations:

256GB 12GB RAM,

512GB 12GB RAM,

512GB 16GB RAM, and

1TB 24GB RAM, all based on UFS 4.0 technology for faster read/write speeds.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S24 offers:

128GB 8GB RAM,

256GB 8GB RAM,

256GB 12GB RAM, and

512GB 8GB RAM, with the 128GB variant using UFS 3.1, while others support UFS 4.0.

While the OnePlus 13 caters to power users with up to 1TB storage, the Galaxy S24 is suitable for users with moderate storage needs.

Camera Capabilities: OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

For photography enthusiasts, the OnePlus 13 is equipped with a sophisticated triple-camera setup:

50 MP wide lens with multi-directional PDAF and OIS,

50 MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and

50 MP ultrawide lens.

Its video capabilities include 8K@30fps, 4K@30/60fps, and support for Dolby Vision. The addition of Hasselblad Color Calibration and a color spectrum sensor ensures lifelike colors and better detail in challenging lighting conditions.

The Samsung Galaxy S24, though slightly less powerful on paper, offers a versatile triple-camera system:

50 MP wide lens with dual pixel PDAF and OIS,

10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and

12 MP ultrawide lens.

It supports 8K@24/30fps video recording with HDR10+, ensuring excellent video quality. Samsung’s advanced computational photography helps deliver stunning results, even in low-light conditions.

For selfies, the OnePlus 13 features a 32 MP front camera, while the Galaxy S24 offers a 12 MP front camera with HDR10+ support, both capable of 4K@30/60fps video recording.

Battery and Charging: OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

The OnePlus 13 takes the lead in battery capacity with its Si/C 6000 mAh battery. It supports blazing-fast 100W wired charging, achieving 50% in just 13 minutes and a full charge in 36 minutes. Additionally, it offers 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging, and 5W reverse wired charging for versatility.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S24 houses a smaller 4000 mAh Li-Ion battery, which supports 25W wired charging, achieving 50% in 30 minutes. It also includes 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging, making it suitable for moderate users.

Audio and Connectivity: OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

Both smartphones feature stereo speakers for immersive sound quality. The OnePlus 13 offers 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 takes it a step further with 32-bit/384kHz audio, tuned by AKG.

Connectivity options are robust on both devices. The OnePlus 13 supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and includes an infrared port, which the Samsung Galaxy S24 lacks. However, the Galaxy S24 makes up for it with Samsung DeX and Wireless DeX, enabling a desktop-like experience.

Pricing: OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

OnePlus 13: Starts at ₹69,999 – Best Buy Link!

Samsung Galaxy S24: Starts at ₹50,999 – Best Buy Link!

Conclusion: Which One Is Right for You?

The OnePlus 13 is an excellent choice for users prioritizing battery life, display brightness, and performance. Its camera features and faster charging speeds make it ideal for power users and photography enthusiasts.

The Samsung Galaxy S24, on the other hand, appeals to those who prefer a compact design, extended software support, and versatile camera capabilities. Its lightweight build and advanced audio quality also make it a strong contender.

Ultimately, your choice depends on what you value more in a smartphone—performance, design, or battery.