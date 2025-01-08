OnePlus 13 Series Gets 180-Day Free Replacement Plan for Ultimate Peace of Mind

OnePlus introduces a 180-day phone replacement plan for OnePlus 13 Series buyers, offering free replacement for hardware issues and unmatched service assurance.

OnePlus, a global technology leader, has unveiled a remarkable initiative for buyers of the OnePlus 13 Series. Customers purchasing the OnePlus 13 or OnePlus 13R before February 13, 2025, can enjoy a unique offering—a free replacement within 180 days of purchase in the event of a hardware issue. This plan is designed to deliver ultimate peace of mind by offering an instant replacement rather than repairs.

“We are delighted to introduce this protection plan, further enriching the user experience,” said Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India. “The 180-day replacement plan reflects our confidence in the reliability of OnePlus products while reaffirming our commitment to local consumers.”

An Assurance-Driven Initiative

This industry-first initiative highlights OnePlus’ commitment to customer-first policies. It covers all hardware components, including screens, back covers, batteries, and motherboards. In the unlikely event of a hardware defect during the 180-day period, customers will receive a one-time replacement device, completely bypassing the repair process for a seamless experience.

The replacement process is user-friendly. Eligible customers can visit authorized OnePlus service centers to verify their claim and receive a replacement. From January 10 to February 13, this service is free of charge for OnePlus 13 Series buyers. After this date, the plan will be available as an optional paid service priced at ₹2599 for the OnePlus 13 and ₹2299 for the OnePlus 13R, extending the replacement window for an additional three months.

Commitment to Service Excellence in India

The “180-Day Phone Replacement Plan” forms a key part of OnePlus’ Project Starlight, a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing device durability and providing top-tier service tailored to the Indian market. To further strengthen customer support, OnePlus has expanded its service network, increased the number of service centers, and optimized its after-sales processes. Project Starlight aims to deliver faster responses, better transparency, and enhanced user education programs to improve the overall service experience.

OnePlus 13 Series: Confidence in Performance and Durability

The OnePlus 13 Series was launched globally during the Winter Launch Event and includes the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R models. Both devices showcase advanced imaging capabilities, premium design, and reliable performance powered by the latest Snapdragon mobile platforms and OxygenOS 15. The OnePlus 13 Series is tailored for productivity and creativity, offering seamless multitasking and gaming experiences.

Additionally, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are equipped with a triple-camera system to capture high-quality photos and videos in all conditions. With a durable design and comfortable grip, these flagship devices are now further supported by the 180-Day Replacement Plan, making them dependable and competitive choices in the market.