OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R: Detailed Comparison

Compare OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R: Dimensions, performance, camera, battery, display, durability, and features. Discover which smartphone suits you best.

The OnePlus 13R and OnePlus 12R are two highly capable smartphones that cater to tech enthusiasts and professionals alike. These devices offer premium features such as high-performance processors, advanced displays, and robust builds. However, there are several key differences between them that set the OnePlus 13R apart as the newer and more advanced model. In this detailed comparison, we will explore every aspect of these devices, including their design, display, performance, cameras, battery, connectivity, and more, to help you make the right choice.

Design: OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 13R and OnePlus 12R share a similar design language with a premium feel, featuring glass front and back paired with an aluminum frame. However, the OnePlus 13R offers enhanced durability thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, which provides better protection against scratches and accidental drops compared to the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 used on the OnePlus 12R.

When it comes to dimensions, the OnePlus 13R is slightly more compact at 161.7 x 75.8 x 8 mm, whereas the OnePlus 12R measures 163.3 x 75.3 x 8.8 mm, making the latter slightly taller and thicker. Despite the minor size difference, the weight of both phones is almost identical, with the OnePlus 13R weighing 206 g and the OnePlus 12R at 207 g.

A major distinction lies in their IP ratings. The OnePlus 13R comes with an IP65 rating, making it more resistant to dust and water compared to the IP64 certification on the OnePlus 12R. This makes the OnePlus 13R a better choice for users who prioritize durability in challenging environments.

Display: OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R

Both devices feature an identical 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, offering a stunning resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels with a pixel density of ~450 ppi. They support HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and boast impressive peak brightness levels of 4500 nits, ensuring excellent visibility in outdoor conditions.

The OnePlus 13R takes the visual experience a step further with Ultra HDR image support, which enhances dynamic range and color reproduction. Additionally, its 91.2% screen-to-body ratio gives it a slightly sleeker appearance compared to the 90.9% ratio on the OnePlus 12R.

Whether you’re streaming HDR content or gaming, both phones deliver a top-tier display experience, but the OnePlus 13R edges ahead with its subtle enhancements.

Performance: OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R

Performance is where the OnePlus 13R truly shines. Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with a 3.3 GHz Cortex-X4 core, it delivers exceptional performance for demanding tasks, including gaming, video editing, and multitasking. The device also features the powerful Adreno 750 GPU, which ensures smoother graphics rendering and improved gaming experiences.

In contrast, the OnePlus 12R runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which, while powerful, falls slightly behind in terms of raw performance. Its Adreno 740 GPU is also less capable compared to the newer Adreno 750 GPU in the OnePlus 13R.

Both devices run on OxygenOS 15, but the OnePlus 13R ships with Android 15 and offers four major Android upgrades, ensuring future-proof software support. The OnePlus 12R, on the other hand, comes with Android 14 and promises three major Android upgrades.

Storage: OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 13R is available in two configurations: 256GB storage with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage with 16GB RAM. It utilizes UFS 4.0 technology, which significantly boosts data transfer speeds, ensuring faster app loading times and smoother multitasking.

In comparison, the OnePlus 12R offers more options, including 128GB/8GB, 256GB/8GB, 256GB/12GB, and 256GB/16GB configurations. However, it uses the older UFS 3.1 technology, which is slower than UFS 4.0. Neither device supports expandable storage, so choosing the right configuration upfront is crucial.

Camera Comparison: OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 13R boasts a triple-camera setup, including:

50 MP wide lens with OIS for clear, stabilized images.

50 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, ideal for portraits and close-up shots.

8 MP ultrawide lens, perfect for capturing expansive landscapes.

In contrast, the OnePlus 12R features a 50 MP wide lens with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. While the macro lens may appeal to certain users, the telephoto lens on the OnePlus 13R offers more versatility and higher-quality zoom capabilities.

Both devices support 4K video recording at 30/60fps, with gyro-EIS for smooth, stabilized videos. The front camera on both models is a 16 MP shooter, capable of 1080p video recording at 30fps and equipped with HDR for enhanced selfies.

Battery and Charging: OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R

Battery life is a critical factor for most users, and the OnePlus 13R delivers impressive longevity with its 6000 mAh Si/C battery. It supports 80W wired charging, which can charge the phone to 50% in just 20 minutes and to 100% in around 52 minutes.

The OnePlus 12R, while featuring a smaller 5500 mAh battery, compensates with 100W wired charging, capable of fully charging the device in just 26 minutes. For users who prioritize rapid charging over battery capacity, the OnePlus 12R may be more appealing.

Connectivity and Features: OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R

Both smartphones are equipped with advanced connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3/5.4, NFC, and dual Nano-SIM support. However, the OnePlus 13R supports the LHDC 5 codec, providing superior audio quality for Bluetooth headphones.

For navigation, the OnePlus 13R features dual-band GPS (L1+L5) for enhanced accuracy, along with support for GLONASS, BDS, and GALILEO. The OnePlus 12R also offers reliable navigation support but lacks the dual-band GPS functionality of its successor.

Aesthetic Choices: OnePlus 13R vs OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 13R comes in two elegant colors: Astral Trail and Nebula Noir, which exude sophistication and modernity. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R offers more variety with four color options: Iron Gray, Cool Blue, Electric Violet, and Sunset Dune, catering to a wider range of preferences.

Pricing:

Final Thoughts:

The OnePlus 13R represents a significant step forward with its upgraded chipset, better durability, enhanced camera system, and future-proof software support. Its Ultra HDR display and larger battery make it an excellent choice for users seeking top-tier performance and longevity.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R remains a strong contender for users who value faster charging and more color options. While it may not have the latest hardware, it still offers excellent performance and features at a potentially lower price point.

Ultimately, the choice between the OnePlus 13R and OnePlus 12R will depend on your specific needs and preferences. If you prioritize cutting-edge technology and long-term updates, go for the OnePlus 13R. If you prefer rapid charging and a more budget-friendly option, the OnePlus 12R is still a worthy option.