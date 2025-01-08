OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12: A Flagship Comparison

Discover the detailed comparison between OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 12. Compare design, performance, cameras, and more to choose the right flagship smartphone.

The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 12 are two flagship smartphones from OnePlus, both offering impressive features designed to cater to tech enthusiasts and power users. While they share similarities, there are several key distinctions in their design, performance, camera capabilities, and battery life that make them unique. In this in-depth comparison, we’ll explore all the aspects of these two devices to help you decide which one is the best fit for your needs.

Design and Build: OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 13 measures 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5 mm for the glass variant and 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.9 mm for the eco-leather version, weighing 210 g and 213 g, respectively. It features a glass front protected by Ceramic Guard, offering enhanced resistance to scratches and drops. The back panel is available in either glass or silicone polymer (eco-leather), giving users a choice of finishes. The aluminum frame provides structural integrity, while its IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance rating ensures protection against dust and water immersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

In comparison, the OnePlus 12 is slightly larger at 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm and heavier at 220 g. It uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and back, paired with an aluminum frame for durability. The IP65 dust and water resistance rating ensures basic protection against dust and splashes but lacks the robustness of the OnePlus 13’s IP68/IP69 certification, making it less suitable for harsher environments.

When it comes to color options, the OnePlus 13 is available in Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean, while the OnePlus 12 comes in Flowy Emerald, Silky Black, and Silver (Glacial White) finishes.

Display: OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12

The display is one of the standout features of both devices, with each sporting a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen. These displays offer 1 billion colors, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Ultra HDR image support, ensuring an immersive visual experience.

The 1440 x 3168 resolution and 510 PPI density provide crystal-clear visuals, making these smartphones ideal for watching high-resolution content or gaming. Both devices also support an Always-On Display, which adds convenience and customization options.

However, the OnePlus 13 takes a slight edge in durability with its Ceramic Guard glass, which is more resistant to scratches and impacts compared to the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 used on the OnePlus 12. This difference might appeal to users who prioritize screen longevity.

Performance: OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12

When it comes to performance, the OnePlus 13 is equipped with cutting-edge hardware, making it a powerhouse. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, built on a 3nm process, which offers improved efficiency and performance compared to its predecessor. The CPU features Oryon V2 Phoenix cores, with clock speeds reaching up to 4.32 GHz, ensuring blazing-fast performance. Graphics are handled by the Adreno 830 GPU, which delivers a smooth experience for gaming and high-resolution tasks.

The OnePlus 12, while slightly behind, still packs a punch. It features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, built on a 4nm process, with a CPU configuration of Cortex-X4 cores clocked at 3.3 GHz. The GPU, Adreno 750, is no slouch either, offering excellent performance for most tasks.

Both smartphones are future-proof, with Android 15 on the OnePlus 13 and Android 14 on the OnePlus 12, each promising up to four major Android upgrades. The OnePlus 13 runs on OxygenOS 15 (International) or ColorOS 15 (China), while the OnePlus 12 offers OxygenOS 15 globally and ColorOS 14 in China.

Camera: OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12

Photography enthusiasts will find much to admire in both devices, but the OnePlus 13 brings subtle upgrades to the table. Its triple-camera system includes:

50 MP wide lens, featuring an f/1.6 aperture, multi-directional PDAF, and OIS for crisp, stabilized shots.

50 MP periscope telephoto lens, offering 3x optical zoom for distant subjects.

50 MP ultrawide lens, delivering a 120˚ field of view for capturing expansive landscapes.

The OnePlus 12, while retaining the 50 MP wide lens, enhances the telephoto capabilities with a 64 MP sensor, allowing for greater detail in zoom shots. Its 48 MP ultrawide lens, however, has a slightly narrower 114˚ field of view.

Both phones feature Hasselblad Color Calibration, ensuring natural and vivid color reproduction. Video recording capabilities are top-notch, with the OnePlus 13 supporting 8K@30fps and the OnePlus 12 offering 8K@24fps.

Battery and Charging: OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12

Battery capacity and charging speed are crucial for modern smartphones, and both devices excel in this department.

The OnePlus 13 boasts a 6000 mAh silicon-carbon battery, which supports:

100W wired fast charging, achieving 50% in just 13 minutes and a full charge in 36 minutes.

50W wireless charging, taking 55 minutes for a full charge.

10W reverse wireless charging, allowing users to charge smaller devices.

In comparison, the OnePlus 12 features a 5400 mAh battery, which, while smaller, still provides excellent endurance. Its charging options include:

100W wired fast charging internationally, fully charging in 26 minutes.

80W wired fast charging for the USA variant.

50W wireless charging, similar to the OnePlus 13.

While both devices charge quickly, the larger battery of the OnePlus 13 makes it more suitable for heavy users who prioritize longer battery life.

Connectivity: OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12

Both devices are packed with modern connectivity options, ensuring they remain relevant for years to come. They include:

Wi-Fi 7, offering faster and more reliable wireless performance.

Bluetooth 5.4, with support for aptX HD and LHDC for superior audio quality.

NFC and USB Type-C 3.2, providing convenience and versatility.

Additionally, both models feature stereo speakers for immersive audio, but the OnePlus 13 adds advanced positioning support with NavIC and a barometer, enhancing its functionality.

Pricing: OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 12

Final Verdict

The OnePlus 13 is a worthy upgrade for those seeking the latest in performance, durability, and battery life. Its IP68/IP69 rating, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and 6000 mAh battery make it a top contender for power users. However, the OnePlus 12 is no slouch, offering a 64 MP telephoto lens, slightly improved value, and excellent performance, making it a compelling choice for photography enthusiasts.

Ultimately, the decision boils down to your priorities: if cutting-edge technology and durability matter most, go for the OnePlus 13. If you value a great camera and slightly lower cost, the OnePlus 12 will not disappoint.