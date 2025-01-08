POCO India Announces Akshay Kumar as Brand Ambassador and Unveils the POCO X7 Series

Poco partners with Akshay Kumar ahead of X7 Series launch. Discover Poco X7’s features like AMOLED display & HyperOS. Launch event on January 9th at 5:30 PM!

Poco India has taken a bold step forward by announcing Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador. This significant partnership comes just a day before the much-awaited launch of the Poco X7 Series, scheduled for January 9th at 5:30 PM. The collaboration underscores the brand’s aim to redefine affordable innovation and connect with India’s youth.

“Xceed Your Limits” with Poco X7 Series

Known for his dynamic personality and widespread appeal, Akshay Kumar is a fitting choice for Poco’s “Made of MAD” ideology. The X7 Series campaign, “Xceed Your Limits,” reflects the brand’s drive to inspire users to break barriers and embrace excellence.

The upcoming Poco X7 Series introduces cutting-edge features to the affordable smartphone segment. The Poco X7 is equipped with a robust 1.5K AMOLED 3D Curved Display, setting a benchmark for durability and performance. Meanwhile, the Poco X7 Pro boasts an industry-leading 6550mAh battery powered by advanced Silicon Carbon Technology and a solid electrolyte design. Both models run on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0, offering seamless AI-driven experiences. With a focus on efficiency, longevity, and immersive technology, the Poco X7 Series redefines value for money in the mid-range smartphone category.

A Strategic Move for Poco’s Growth

Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, Poco India, stated, “At Poco, we are committed to bold and innovative strategies that resonate with our users. Akshay Kumar’s fearless energy and mass appeal make him a perfect ambassador for our vision. The combination of his partnership and the launch of the Poco X7 Series highlights our ambition to break new ground and offer transformative user experiences as we head into an exciting 2025.”

Akshay Kumar’s Take on Poco Partnership

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar expressed his excitement, saying, “Collaborating with Poco is a thrilling new journey. I deeply connect with brands that are bold and innovative, and Poco’s ‘Made of MAD’ philosophy aligns with my values. The X7 Series campaign, ‘Xceed Your Limits,’ captures the spirit of ambition and excellence, inspiring users to think beyond boundaries. I look forward to being part of this remarkable journey with Poco, encouraging India’s youth to make fearless choices in technology.”

Poco’s Future Prospects

This dual announcement reflects a significant milestone for Poco as it continues its growth trajectory. With Akshay Kumar amplifying the brand’s message and the highly anticipated launch of the Poco X7 Series, the brand is set to revolutionize the affordable smartphone market. The official launch event on January 9th at 5:30 PM is expected to bring excitement and innovation to the forefront of India’s tech landscape.