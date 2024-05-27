Windows 11 LTSC 2024 Arrives, Making TPM and Secure Boot Optional with Lower Storage Requirements

Windows 11 LTSC 2024 launched, making TPM and Secure Boot optional, with lower storage requirements, enhanced security, and improved performance for enterprise and mission-critical systems.

Microsoft has officially launched Windows 11 LTSC (Long-Term Servicing Channel) 2024, an edition of the operating system tailored for stability and long-term reliability. This release is significant for enterprises and mission-critical systems, offering new flexibility by making Trusted Platform Module (TPM) and Secure Boot optional, alongside reduced storage requirements.

Key Features of Windows 11 LTSC 2024

Optional TPM and Secure Boot One of the most notable changes in Windows 11 LTSC 2024 is the option to bypass TPM and Secure Boot requirements. This adjustment is particularly beneficial for organizations with legacy hardware that may not support these features, allowing for broader compatibility and ease of deployment​​.

Lower Storage Requirements Windows 11 LTSC 2024 has been optimized to reduce its storage footprint. This version includes a streamlined set of features and applications, minimizing the space required for installation and making it more suitable for devices with limited storage capacities​.

Security and Compliance Despite making TPM and Secure Boot optional, Windows 11 LTSC 2024 maintains robust security measures. It incorporates Microsoft Defender Antivirus, Credential Guard, and Smart App Control to protect against malware and unauthorized access. Additionally, features like Enhanced Phishing Protection and the Microsoft Pluton security processor are included to bolster the system’s defenses​​.

Performance and Compatibility The new LTSC edition enhances performance and maintains compatibility with existing hardware and software. It supports running x64 applications on ARM64 processors without modification, facilitating a smoother transition for organizations upgrading from older systems​.

Management and Servicing Windows 11 LTSC 2024 integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Intune, enabling efficient device management. It also features streamlined update processes, reducing bandwidth usage and allowing for controlled update deployments, crucial for minimizing downtime in mission-critical environments​​.

User Experience and Accessibility The LTSC 2024 version brings improvements in user experience and accessibility, incorporating elements like the taskbar overflow menu and File Explorer tabs. It also enhances accessibility with features such as system-wide live captions and voice access, ensuring the OS is usable by a broader audience​​.

Availability and Usage

Windows 11 LTSC 2024 is available primarily to volume licensing customers, typically large organizations and enterprises. It is designed for devices that require long-term stability and minimal updates, such as medical equipment, ATMs, and industrial systems.

Windows 11 LTSC 2024 offers a balanced mix of flexibility, security, and performance enhancements, making it a suitable choice for enterprises looking to maintain long-term operational stability. By making TPM and Secure Boot optional and reducing storage requirements, Microsoft has broadened the usability of its LTSC edition, addressing the needs of diverse hardware setups.