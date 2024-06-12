OnePlus Ace 3 Pro to Flaunt Bugatti Veyron-Inspired Design with Ceramic Back and Metal Frame

OnePlus is poised to introduce the Ace 3 Pro, a smartphone that reportedly merges high-performance technology with high-end design, inspired by the luxurious aesthetics of the Bugatti Veyron. The anticipated launch in Q3 2024 points to a device that aims to make a distinctive mark in the premium smartphone segment.

Design and Build Quality

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to feature a revolutionary design, departing from the typical aesthetics seen in its predecessors. The device is said to incorporate a ceramic back and a robust metal frame, drawing inspiration from the Bugatti Veyron, known for its exquisite craftsmanship and high-speed performance. This design choice suggests a blend of durability and luxury, positioning the Ace 3 Pro as a standout model in the OnePlus lineup.

Display and Performance

- Ads -

The device is anticipated to boast a 6.78-inch curved-edge display provided by BOE, with a resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth transitions. Under the hood, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, accompanied by 16GB of RAM and a massive 1TB of storage, positioning it as a high-performance flagship.

Camera and Battery

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to feature a triple-lens rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), complemented by 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. For selfies and video calls, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera is anticipated. Additionally, the device will support a substantial 6,100mAh battery with 100W fast charging capabilities, ensuring that the phone keeps up with the demands of heavy usage.

Market Positioning and Expectations

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro’s launch timeline aligns with previous releases, suggesting a strategic continuation in OnePlus’s product cycles. While the Ace 2 Pro was limited to the Chinese market, there is anticipation around the global availability of the Ace 3 Pro. This global strategy could potentially include different branding under the OnePlus Nord line in various regions.