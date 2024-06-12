Samsung One UI 6.1: List of Galaxy Devices That Have Received the Update So Far

Samsung One UI 6.1: List of Galaxy Devices That Have Received the...

Samsung’s One UI 6.1 update, based on Android 14, has been making its way to various Galaxy devices since its initial launch with the Galaxy S24 series in January 2024. This update is notable for its suite of AI-enhanced features termed Galaxy AI, although the availability of these features varies by device model.

Key Features of One UI 6.1

One UI 6.1 doesn’t introduce major visual overhauls but focuses on functionality and user experience enhancements. Key features include:

Galaxy AI Tools: These range from live translation tools to advanced photo editing capabilities, such as object removal and generative wallpapers. Notably, features like Photo Ambient Wallpaper are exclusive to newer models like the Galaxy S24 series.

These range from live translation tools to advanced photo editing capabilities, such as object removal and generative wallpapers. Notably, features like Photo Ambient Wallpaper are exclusive to newer models like the Galaxy S24 series. User Interface Tweaks: Minor tweaks for smoother operation and additional customization options.

Minor tweaks for smoother operation and additional customization options. Enhanced Security Features: New battery protection features and improvements in privacy controls.

Devices That Have Received One UI 6.1

- Ads -

The rollout of One UI 6.1 began with flagship models and has since expanded to include a wider range of devices. Here’s a breakdown:

Flagship Devices: Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S22 series, and various models of the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series.

Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S22 series, and various models of the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series. Mid-Range and Budget Devices: Includes Galaxy A series like the A73, A54, and others, as well as selected models from the Galaxy M and F series.

Includes Galaxy A series like the A73, A54, and others, as well as selected models from the Galaxy M and F series. Tablets: Updates have been rolled out to devices such as the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series.

It’s important to note that while flagship devices receive the full array of Galaxy AI features, mid-range and budget devices may receive a more limited feature set.

Rollout and Availability

The One UI 6.1 rollout started in March 2024 for flagship devices launched in 2023, with a gradual extension to older and less premium models. Samsung has committed to updating most eligible devices by mid-2024.