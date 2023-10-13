Western Digital Announces Festive Season Discounts on Storage Devices

Western Digital has unveiled substantial discounts on a selection of its storage devices. These promotional offers are exclusively accessible on the e-commerce giants, Amazon and Flipkart. The discounts coincide with Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days.

Key Highlights:

Discounts available on SanDisk SSDs, SanDisk 128GB & above memory cards, and Pendrives.

Discounts of up to 75% are being offered.

Exclusive availability on Amazon and Flipkart during their festive sales.

Notable deals include a price drop on the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD from INR 32,000 to INR 7,199.

Here’s a breakdown of the top deals available:

Model Regular Price Offer Price SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD INR 32,000 INR 7,199 SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD INR 55,000 INR 11,299 WD 1.5TB Elements Hard Drive INR 5,600 INR 4,999 WD 5TB My Passport Hard Drive INR 20,000 INR 10,499

The SanDisk 1TB and 2TB Extreme Portable SSD feature NVMe solid-state performance, designed to cater to users on the move.

The WD 1.5TB Elements Hard Drive provides improved PC performance and offers high capacity in a compact form. With USB 3.0 connectivity, these portable hard drives promise rapid data transfer rates and broad compatibility.

The WD 5TB My Passport Hard Drive provides an automatic backup feature. It comes fully equipped with all essential cables and is formatted for Windows 10 and above, ensuring users can use the storage immediately upon purchase.