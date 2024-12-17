Lenovo Redefines AI-Powered Computing with the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition

Experience the power of AI with the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition. Featuring Intel Core Ultra processors, long battery life, and sustainable design, this laptop redefines productivity and creativity.

Lenovo, a global technology leader, has unveiled the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in India, a premium laptop that pushes the boundaries of user experience through innovative technology. Developed in close collaboration with Intel, the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition seamlessly blends elegant design, exceptional performance, and intelligent features, catering to a wide range of users, from professionals and creators to coders and everyday users. This laptop elevates the PC experience beyond mere productivity, offering a comprehensive and personalized AI-driven environment for smarter, faster, and superior results.

Unmatched Performance and AI Capabilities

At the heart of the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition lies the latest Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2). This cutting-edge technology empowers the laptop with exceptional performance, enabling effortless multitasking, accelerated productivity, and enhanced creativity, gaming, and entertainment experiences. The powerful 8-core hybrid architecture and high-performance GPU ensure smooth operation even under demanding workloads, while the integrated neural processing unit (NPU) unlocks the potential of AI with up to 120 TOPS of AI performance, including over 45 TOPS dedicated to AI tasks. This translates to lightning-fast processing for complex AI-driven applications.

Beyond its processing prowess, the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition boasts impressive memory and storage capabilities. With support for up to 32GB of 8533MHz RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage, users can seamlessly handle large files, resource-intensive applications, and demanding creative projects. And despite its power, the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition remains remarkably cool and quiet, even during extended periods of high performance.

Innovative Features for Enhanced Productivity and Wellness

Lenovo has equipped the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition with an array of intelligent features designed to optimize the user experience. Smart Modes intelligently adapt to user needs, dynamically adjusting performance and system settings for work, relaxation, or creative endeavors. Attention Mode minimizes distractions by blocking distracting websites, allowing users to maintain focus on tasks. Wellness Features prioritize user well-being with eye wellness reminders and posture warnings, promoting healthy computing habits and combating fatigue.

The Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition also facilitates seamless connectivity and collaboration. Smart Share leverages AI to enable effortless image sharing between the laptop and smartphones, supporting both Android and iOS platforms. For technical assistance, Smart Care provides real-time support and troubleshooting through Lenovo’s Premium Care Service, accessible via PC and phone, ensuring users have access to expert help whenever needed.

Elevating Collaboration and Safeguarding Privacy

This AI-powered laptop is designed to enhance collaboration and protect user privacy. A suite of collaboration tools elevates video call experiences, including low light enhancement for clearer visuals, a virtual presenter feature for engaging presentations, and background blur for enhanced privacy. Shield Mode provides robust privacy protection with features like privacy alerts, privacy guard, and auto-prompt VPN, ensuring user data and sensitive information remain secure, especially when working in public or on unsecured networks.

Sustainable Design for the Eco-Conscious User

Lenovo demonstrates its commitment to sustainability with the certified carbon neutral Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition. This eco-conscious design aligns with the increasing demand for sustainable technology without compromising on innovation or functionality. Furthermore, the laptop includes a complimentary 2-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud, providing users with access to a powerful suite of creative tools for graphic design, video editing, and more.

Uninterrupted Connectivity and Extended Battery Life

The Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition ensures users stay connected with the latest wireless technologies. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 provide fast and stable wireless connections for seamless browsing, streaming, and file sharing. Multiple ports, including Thunderbolt 4, offer versatile connectivity options for peripherals and high-speed data transfer. And with a long-lasting 70WHr battery, users can enjoy extended productivity and creativity without worrying about running out of power.

Personalized Customization with ‘Custom to Order’

Recognizing the diverse needs of users, Lenovo offers a ‘Custom to Order’ (CTO) option for the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition. This allows customers to tailor the laptop to their specific requirements by selecting the processor, operating system, and storage configuration that best suits their needs. The CTO option empowers users to build a truly personalized machine for an optimized experience.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is available for purchase at a price of INR 1,49,990 from Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, leading e-commerce websites, and other offline retail stores. Lenovo also offers Premium Care service for the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition, providing advanced support with personalized hardware and software assistance from expert technicians and fast repairs when needed.