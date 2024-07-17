MSI Gears Up for Festive Season with Massive Discounts on Laptops and Gaming Handhelds

MSI celebrates the festive season with up to 45% off on laptops and gaming handhelds. Special offers for Back-to-School and Amazon Prime Day.

MSI Gears Up for Festive Season with Massive Discounts on Laptops and...

MSI, a global leader in gaming and computing solutions, is ushering in the festive spirit with generous discounts of up to 45% on its high-tech laptops and gaming handhelds. These promotions, part of Back-to-School and Amazon Prime Day offers, are set to run throughout July 2024, providing a prime opportunity for students, gamers, and tech enthusiasts.

Special Offers at Croma Stores

In celebration of MSI’s debut in Croma stores across India, exclusive Back-to-School discounts will be available on select models. Additionally, every MSI laptop purchase at Croma will come bundled with a complimentary Microsoft Office 2021 package and a premium MSI accessories pack.

Amazon Prime Day Deals

MSI is also participating in Amazon Prime Day on July 20th and 21st, offering special price discounts on a wide range of products exclusively on Amazon. This is an excellent opportunity for online shoppers to grab MSI’s cutting-edge technology at competitive prices.

MSI Product Highlights

MSI Claw Series: Top-tier performance with Core Ultra 7 models, ideal for gamers and professionals. Core Ultra 5 variants start at ₹69,990 and include a bundled travel case.

MSI Thin Series: Thin 15 (Intel) and Thin A15 (AMD) laptops, perfect for gaming and students, starting at ₹49,990.

MSI AI-Ready Laptops: Prestige 14 AI Evo and Modern 15 H AI, designed for productivity and creative tasks, starting at ₹67,990.

MSI HX Gaming: Sword 16 HX, a powerhouse for gaming and content creation, bundled with Office 2021 and a gaming headset, available exclusively at Croma for ₹1,49,990.

MSI Student and Business Laptops: Modern 15 B12MO, a versatile laptop for everyday use, starting at ₹33,990.

More Festive Cheer

For a complete list of discounted models and their specifications, please refer to the detailed product information provided.