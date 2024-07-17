Home News MSI Gears Up for Festive Season with Massive Discounts on Laptops and...

MSI Gears Up for Festive Season with Massive Discounts on Laptops and Gaming Handhelds

MSI celebrates the festive season with up to 45% off on laptops and gaming handhelds. Special offers for Back-to-School and Amazon Prime Day.

Hardik Mitra
MSI, a global leader in gaming and computing solutions, is ushering in the festive spirit with generous discounts of up to 45% on its high-tech laptops and gaming handhelds. These promotions, part of Back-to-School and Amazon Prime Day offers, are set to run throughout July 2024, providing a prime opportunity for students, gamers, and tech enthusiasts.

Special Offers at Croma Stores

In celebration of MSI’s debut in Croma stores across India, exclusive Back-to-School discounts will be available on select models. Additionally, every MSI laptop purchase at Croma will come bundled with a complimentary Microsoft Office 2021 package and a premium MSI accessories pack.

Amazon Prime Day Deals

MSI is also participating in Amazon Prime Day on July 20th and 21st, offering special price discounts on a wide range of products exclusively on Amazon. This is an excellent opportunity for online shoppers to grab MSI’s cutting-edge technology at competitive prices.

MSI Product Highlights

  • MSI Claw Series: Top-tier performance with Core Ultra 7 models, ideal for gamers and professionals. Core Ultra 5 variants start at ₹69,990 and include a bundled travel case.
  • MSI Thin Series: Thin 15 (Intel) and Thin A15 (AMD) laptops, perfect for gaming and students, starting at ₹49,990.
  • MSI AI-Ready Laptops: Prestige 14 AI Evo and Modern 15 H AI, designed for productivity and creative tasks, starting at ₹67,990.
  • MSI HX Gaming: Sword 16 HX, a powerhouse for gaming and content creation, bundled with Office 2021 and a gaming headset, available exclusively at Croma for ₹1,49,990.
  • MSI Student and Business Laptops: Modern 15 B12MO, a versatile laptop for everyday use, starting at ₹33,990.

More Festive Cheer

For a complete list of discounted models and their specifications, please refer to the detailed product information provided.

