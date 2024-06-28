OnePlus Expands Watch 2 Reach with eSIM-Equipped Model

OnePlus has expanded its smartwatch lineup with the launch of a new variant of the OnePlus Watch 2 in China. This latest iteration comes with added features and a refreshed design, catering specifically to the Chinese market.

Enhanced Features and Affordability

The new OnePlus Watch 2 boasts a striking aluminum alloy case, distinguishing it from the stainless steel variant launched globally earlier this year. The key highlight of this variant is the inclusion of eSIM support, enabling users to make standalone calls directly from the watch, in addition to Bluetooth calling.

Priced at CNY 1799 (approximately Rs. 20,650), the smartwatch is competitively positioned and is available in two stylish colors: Meteorite Black and Nebula Green. Pre-orders are currently open, with the first sale scheduled for July 3rd.

Familiar Design and Robust Performance

The OnePlus Watch 2 retains the familiar 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon W5 and BES2700BP processors, ensuring smooth performance, and comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Comprehensive Health and Fitness Tracking

The smartwatch caters to fitness enthusiasts with support for over 100 sports modes and automatic exercise detection. It is equipped with various health-tracking sensors to monitor heart rate, sleep patterns, and other vital parameters, providing users with comprehensive fitness data.

A robust 500mAh battery powers the OnePlus Watch 2, offering up to four days of usage in smart mode and an impressive 12 days in power saver mode.

Software and Global Availability

The new OnePlus Watch 2 runs on ColorOS for watch and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. While currently launched exclusively in China, it is expected to be released globally with Wear OS in the future.

OnePlus continues to innovate in the smartwatch segment, catering to different markets with tailored features and designs. The introduction of the new OnePlus Watch 2 in China further solidifies its commitment to providing versatile and affordable smartwatches to a wider audience.