OnePlus Nord 4 Set to Launch with Unprecedented 6-Year Software Support and Battery Health Engine

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 4 is generating buzz ahead of its official launch at the Summer Launch Event in Milan on July 16th. OnePlus has already confirmed that this latest addition to the Nord series will boast an impressive 6 years of software support, setting a new benchmark for the company. This extended support will include 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patch updates, ensuring that users can enjoy a secure and up-to-date experience for an extended period.

TÜV SÜD Fluency 72 Month A Rating

In addition to the impressive software support, the Nord 4 will be the first device to receive the TÜV SÜD Fluency 72 Month A rating. This rating is a testament to the phone’s long-lasting performance, indicating that it should remain fast and smooth for six years. OnePlus has also integrated Battery Health Engine technology to enhance the lifespan of the battery, further solidifying the device’s commitment to longevity.

Other Products Unveiling at the Summer Launch Event

The July 16th event promises to be exciting for OnePlus enthusiasts, as the company is also set to unveil other highly anticipated products, including the OnePlus Pad 2, Watch 2r, and Nord Buds 2 Pro.

Expected Price and Specifications

While official pricing details are yet to be confirmed, leaks suggest that the OnePlus Nord 4 could be priced at ₹27,999, potentially making it more affordable than its predecessor, the Nord 3. However, the original price might be around ₹31-32,000, with launch offers bringing it down to the leaked price point.

As for specifications, rumors indicate that the Nord 4 might be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V, launched earlier this year in China. This would mean the device could be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, feature a 6.74-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and boast a 50MP Sony IMX 882 primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter. The battery is also expected to receive a significant upgrade to 5,500mAh.