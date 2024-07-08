OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Review: Can OnePlus’ Affordable Offering Shine in a Crowded Market?

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite has entered a crowded smartphone market, promising affordability and a familiar OnePlus experience. However, a closer look reveals a device that struggles to justify its existence, especially given the competition and OnePlus’ own offerings.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Box Contents

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite comes with everything you need to get started: an 80W SUPERVOOC Power Adapter for lightning-fast charging, a Type-A to C Cable, a Quick Guide to familiarize yourself with the phone’s features, a Welcome Letter, a Safety Guide, and a Brand sticker. You’ll also find a pre-applied Screen Protector to keep your display pristine, a SIM Tray Ejector, a Protective Case to safeguard your phone, and a OnePlus RCC Card for exclusive benefits.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Specifications:

Design: 191g, IP54 dust and splash resistance.

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 1200 nits.

Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G.

Memory: 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage.

OS: Android 14, OxygenOS 14.

Cameras: 50MP main, 2MP depth, 16MP front.

Battery: 5500mAh, 80W fast charging.

Design and Display: A Familiar Feel

The Nord CE 4 Lite feels great in my hand. It’s sleek and light, weighing only 191g, with dimensions of 162.9 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm. I love the combination of the glass front and the sturdy plastic frame and back. Plus, with its IP54 rating, I don’t have to worry too much about dust or accidental splashes.

The display is where this phone truly shines for me. The 6.67-inch AMOLED screen is absolutely gorgeous, with vibrant colors that pop and a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate that makes everything feel incredibly fluid. It gets really bright too, reaching up to 1200 nits in high brightness mode, so I have no trouble seeing it even in direct sunlight. The in-display fingerprint scanner is also a nice touch – it’s fast, responsive, and adds a modern feel to the phone.

The one thing I wish this phone had is HDR support. I know it’s a limitation of the Snapdragon 695 chipset, but it would have been awesome to get the absolute best out of this display, especially with its peak brightness of 2100 nits. That being said, I’m still really impressed with the overall viewing experience on this phone, thanks to the large screen, high resolution, and AMOLED technology.

Performance and Software

Right out of the box, I was happy to see that the Nord CE 4 Lite comes with the latest Android 14 and OxygenOS 14, which is always a plus for the latest features and security updates. The octa-core Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, while not the absolute top-of-the-line, still handles everyday tasks like browsing and social media smoothly for me. Plus, with 8GB of RAM and the option of 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, I have plenty of space for my apps and photos.

While it may not be the most powerful gaming phone out there, I’ve found it handles most of the games I play just fine. If you’re a casual gamer like me, you’ll probably be satisfied.

The software experience has been mostly positive. Android 14 is a great foundation, and while OxygenOS on this phone might not be perfect, it’s still fairly intuitive and easy to use. Sure, there’s some bloatware and the occasional ad, but that’s a minor inconvenience compared to the overall functionality.

Camera

I’ve been trying out the camera on my new smartphone, and I’m pretty impressed! The specs are quite impressive, with a dual main camera featuring a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 25mm wide lens, 1/1.95″ sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size, PDAF, and OIS. It also has a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, dual-LED flash, HDR, and panorama capabilities. The 16MP selfie camera has an f/2.4 aperture, a 24mm wide lens, and panorama features. Both cameras can record video in 1080p at 30fps with gyro-EIS.

In real-world use, the 50MP main camera takes some really great shots, especially when there’s plenty of light. The colors are vibrant and the images are crisp and clear. While low-light performance could be improved, the photos are still usable and capture the scene well. The selfie camera is also great for everyday use and social media, producing clear and sharp images that are perfect for sharing.

The camera experience on this phone has exceeded my expectations. It’s versatile, easy to use, and produces high-quality images in most situations. While there’s always room for improvement, this camera is definitely a strong point of the phone and I’m really enjoying using it to capture my everyday moments.

Battery Life

The 5500mAh battery is one of the phone’s strengths, offering all-day endurance with moderate use. Whether you’re streaming videos, playing games, or simply browsing the web, the battery holds up impressively. The 80W fast charging is incredibly convenient, topping up the battery in just over 50 minutes. This feature is a significant advantage for users who are always on the go and need a quick recharge.

Additionally, the phone supports 5W reverse wired charging, allowing you to use it as a power bank to charge other devices in a pinch. This versatile battery performance ensures that you stay connected and productive throughout the day without constantly worrying about finding a charger.

Price and Value

Priced at an affordable 20,000 rupees, the Nord CE 4 Lite is a great option for budget-minded consumers. It boasts a long-lasting battery with fast charging, ensuring you stay connected throughout the day.

While not the most powerful phone on the market, it handles everyday tasks smoothly and features user-friendly software. If you’re looking for a reliable smartphone that won’t break the bank, the Nord CE 4 Lite is a solid choice.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Pros and Cons

Pros:

Design and Build: Lightweight and sleek with IP54 dust and splash resistance.

Display: Vibrant 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Software: Runs Android 14 with a user-friendly OxygenOS 14.

Camera: Effective 50MP main camera that performs well in good lighting.

Battery Life: Long-lasting 5500mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Price: Affordably priced, offering good value for its features.

Cons:

Processor: Snapdragon 695 is adequate but not suitable for heavy gaming or intensive tasks.

No HDR Support: Lacks HDR support, limiting display potential.

Software Bloat and Ads: Presence of bloatware and ads can mar the user experience.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is a mixed bag. It offers a stunning display, a long-lasting battery with fast charging, and a decent camera experience. However, it’s hindered by an outdated processor and lackluster software.

While affordable, it faces stiff competition from other smartphones in the same price range, making it a tough sell for consumers seeking the best value. Ultimately, the Nord CE 4 Lite is a decent smartphone for casual users who prioritize display quality and battery life, but those seeking top-tier performance or camera capabilities may want to explore other options.

FAQ

Q 1. Is the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite waterproof?

Ans. The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G is equipped with IP54-rated water and dust resistance.

Q2. What is the benefit of RAM Vita in Nord CE4 Lite 5G?

Ans. The Nord CE4 Lite 5G lets you run many apps (up to 26) in the background without slowing down your phone.

Q3. What is the time taken to fully charge a Nord CE4 Lite?

Ans. The Nord CE4 Lite’s 5500mAh battery took 50 minutes to fully charge.

Best Buy Link!