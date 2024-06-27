Realme C61 to Launch in India on June 28th with Aggressive Pricing and Competitive Features

Realme C61 to Launch in India on June 28th with Aggressive Pricing...

Realme is gearing up to expand its budget-friendly C-series with the launch of the Realme C61 in India on June 28th. In a strategic move, the company has already revealed key specifications and pricing details, generating buzz among potential buyers.

Aggressive Pricing Strategy

This smartphone will be available in three variants:

4GB RAM/64GB storage: ₹7,699

4GB RAM/128GB storage: ₹8,499

6GB RAM/128GB storage: ₹8,999 (₹8,099 during the initial sale period)

This competitive pricing positions the C61 as an attractive option in the crowded budget smartphone market.

Feature-Packed for the Price

Despite its budget-friendly price, the Realme C61 boasts several notable features:

Display: HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch

HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch Processor: Unisoc T612 chipset

Unisoc T612 chipset RAM and Storage: Up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

Up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage Battery: 5,000mAh battery

5,000mAh battery Camera: 32MP primary sensor

32MP primary sensor Durability: IP54 rating for water and splash resistance, ArmorShell Protection, and TUV Rheinland High Reliability certification

IP54 rating for water and splash resistance, ArmorShell Protection, and TUV Rheinland High Reliability certification Colors: Safari Green and Marble Black

These specifications make the C61 a well-rounded device, offering a good balance between performance, battery life, and camera capabilities.

Design and Availability

The Realme C61 features a plastic glossy finish with a prominent rectangular camera module housing two camera sensors and a flash. The power button and volume rockers are conveniently located on the right side of the device.

The phone will be available for purchase starting June 28th on Realme’s website, Flipkart, and authorized retail outlets. The initial sale period, offering a discount on the 6GB RAM variant, will last until July.

Market Impact

The Realme C61’s aggressive pricing and competitive feature set are likely to resonate with budget-conscious consumers in India. With its combination of affordability, performance, and durability, the C61 is poised to make a splash in the market.