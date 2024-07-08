Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Key Specs Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Samsung has officially announced the upcoming launch of the Galaxy M35 5G in India on July 17th. This latest addition to the budget-friendly ‘M’ series is already creating a buzz with its impressive array of features.

Design and Display

The Galaxy M35 5G showcases a modern design with a punch-hole style notch at the center of the display. The smartphone is expected to have a plastic back and frame, housing a vertically aligned triple camera setup.

One of the standout features is the sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The display is also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ for enhanced durability.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Galaxy M35 5G is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, based on a 5nm process. This powerful chipset is complemented by a vapor cooling chamber to manage heat dissipation. The smartphone will also come with Samsung Wallet and tap-to-pay functionality, along with Knox security and Knox Vault for enhanced data protection.

The Galaxy M35 5G is promised to receive four years of Android OS updates and security patches, ensuring a long-lasting and up-to-date user experience.

Camera Capabilities

The triple camera setup on the rear includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS for stable shots, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens for capturing wider scenes, and a 5MP macro lens for detailed close-ups. The front-facing camera features a 13MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

The smartphone is equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery, supported by 25W fast charging to minimize downtime.

Color Options

The Galaxy M35 5G will be available in three attractive colors: Light Blue, Dark Blue, and Grey.

With its powerful performance, impressive display, and versatile camera system, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is poised to be a strong contender in the Indian smartphone market. Stay tuned for its official launch on July 17th to discover how it redefines the budget smartphone experience.