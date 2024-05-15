Poco F6 Pro Price, Key Features Leaked Via Amazon Listing Ahead of May 23 Global Launch

Poco F6 Pro's price and key features leaked via Amazon ahead of May 23 launch, featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 50MP triple camera, and 120W fast charging.

In an exciting development for tech enthusiasts, the Poco F6 Pro’s price and key features have been leaked through an Amazon listing just days before its official global launch on May 23. This highly anticipated smartphone is set to make waves with its impressive specifications and competitive pricing.

Expected Pricing and Availability

The Poco F6 Pro is rumored to be priced around ₹40,000 (approximately PHP 26,991.56) in the Indian market, placing it firmly in the mid-premium segment. This price point positions the F6 Pro as a strong contender against other mid-range smartphones, promising high-end features at a relatively accessible cost​.

Key Features and Specifications

Display and Design: The Poco F6 Pro is expected to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth and vibrant visual experience. The display is likely to support 2K resolution, offering crisp and clear visuals for media consumption and gaming. The phone’s design includes a sleek metal body, enhancing its premium feel​​.

Performance: Under the hood, the Poco F6 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. This powerful combination ensures smooth multitasking and top-notch performance for gaming and demanding applications. The phone has already been spotted on Geekbench, where it scored 1,421 in single-core and 5,166 in multi-core tests, highlighting its robust performance capabilities​.

Camera Setup: Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Poco F6 Pro’s camera setup. The device is equipped with a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera. This versatile camera array is designed to capture high-quality images in various scenarios​​.

Battery and Charging: The smartphone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. This feature allows for rapid recharging, minimizing downtime and keeping users connected and productive throughout the day​​.

Software and Other Features: The Poco F6 Pro will run on Android 14 out of the box, layered with Poco’s custom HyperOS skin. Additional features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a USB-C port, stereo speakers, an infrared scanner, and an X-axis vibration motor, offering a comprehensive suite of connectivity and multimedia options​.

Launch and Market Position

The Poco F6 Pro’s imminent launch is highly anticipated, as it promises to deliver flagship-level features at a more affordable price. By rebranding the Redmi K70 for the global market, Poco aims to leverage Xiaomi’s established hardware while offering its unique software experience and design enhancements​​.

This strategic move is expected to attract a broad audience, particularly in markets like India, where consumers seek high-performance smartphones at competitive prices. The Poco F6 Pro’s blend of powerful hardware, premium design, and advanced features positions it as a formidable competitor in the mid-premium smartphone segment.