OnePlus Open 2, OPPO Find N5 Launch Timeline and Specs Tipped

OnePlus Open 2 launch delayed to H2 2025. OPPO Find N5 to launch after Chinese New Year 2025. Expected specs: Snapdragon 8 Elite, 2K+ display, 50MP camera.

The OnePlus Open 2, the successor to the OnePlus Open released in October 2023, might be launching later than initially anticipated. While a Q1 2025 launch was previously rumored, tipster Sanju Choudhary suggests a second half of 2025 release.

Meanwhile, the OPPO Find N5 is expected to arrive before the Find X8 Ultra. OPPO’s Product Manager, Zhou Yibao, confirmed this in response to a user query. Another tipster, Smart Pikachu, claims the Find N5 will launch after the Chinese New Year 2025, which falls on January 31st. This points to a potential February or later launch for the Find N5.

Expected Specifications

Both the OnePlus Open 2 and OPPO Find N5 are rumored to share several key features:

Processor: Both phones are tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, potentially making the Find N5 the first foldable phone to feature this chipset. This could result in a significant performance boost compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found in their predecessors.

Display: A 2K+ resolution foldable screen is expected on the OPPO Find N5, and likely on the Open 2 as well.

Cameras: A 50MP triple camera setup is anticipated, potentially including a circular periscope telephoto lens. This could offer improved zoom capabilities compared to the 3x optical zoom on the previous models.

Charging: 3-stage wireless charging support is rumored, taking advantage of the larger form factor of these foldable phones.

Design: A narrower frame, thinner and lighter build with plain leather and glass materials are expected, contributing to a more refined design.

While the delayed launch of the OnePlus Open 2 may disappoint some, the potential advancements in both the Open 2 and the OPPO Find N5 promise exciting developments in the foldable phone market. With rumored upgrades like the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, improved cameras, and refined designs, these devices could significantly elevate the foldable phone experience. However, concrete details remain scarce, and we’ll have to wait for official announcements from OnePlus and OPPO to confirm these speculations.